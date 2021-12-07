Police Blotter: Car Just Out Of The Shop Has Brakes Fail, Catches On Fire; Woman Wants Police To Scare Her Boyfriend

A man on Glendon Drive told police he recently had his car fixed and was driving it out of his driveway when the brakes failed. During this time, he also realized the vehicle was on fire and pulled into the middle of the street. The vehicle was a silver Nissan Altima 2021 (TN tag). The vehicle did come back to the owner. He said he was fine with no injuries and denied EMS. Fire was able to extinguish the fire, and Monteagle towed the vehicle from the middle of the street.

* * *

A man at the Mellow Mushroom, 205 Broad St., sitting at a table by the bar, was intoxicated and fell, hitting his head. Police called EMS to check the man's injury. Chattanooga Ambassadors were out with him trying to get him a ride home. The man did not want to go to the hospital. Police transported him to his residence in the Westside.



* * *

Police were called to West 14th Street Court for a disorder prevention.. A man told police there were unwanted people in his apartment. Police asked the people to leave and they left immediately without incident.

* * *



An anonymous caller told police that a silver Kia Soul was in the ALDI parking lot, 5706 Lee Hwy., unoccupied, and the driver's door was open. Police found the vehicle just as it was described. There was no apparent damage to the vehicle; the interior appeared to be undisturbed. It was parked legally, and police were able to secure the vehicle.

* * *

An employee called police from Gestamp, 7529 Ferdinand Piech Way, and said someone got into his vehicle as he was sitting in it while on his break. Police located the man who was identified as another employee at Gestamp who had recently been arrested. He told police he did not have anywhere else to go and he was supposed to be at work in the early morning and was going to stay there in the employee locker room until he had to work.

* * *

Officers were dispatched to an open door alarm at a building on W. Winchester St. Officers approached the building to find an open door on the back side of the building. Officers made entry into the building and cleared it. Officers found no occupants and nothing that seemed out of place. Officers secured the open door and checked all other doors to make sure they were locked.

.

* * *

A woman on Lytle Street told police she and a man were in a verbal disorder. No disorder occurred in police presence, and both of them said they would remain separated.

* * *

A woman told police she was dropping off her friend at an address on Bledsoe Terrace, and when she did, a man came outside with a baseball bat and began yelling at her friend. The man allegedly went back into the residence and came back out with a gun and continued to yell at her friend. At this point, the woman said she got scared and drove off. She said her friend went in the direction of the residence where the man was. She was unable to give further information, as she drove off.

* * *

A man on East 35th Street told police his vehicle had been stolen. He said the last time he saw it was around 8 p.m. that evening. He gave police the registration for the vehicle and police confirmed that the tag for the car was a TN tag and came back to a black Toyota SXC registered to the man. He said that the keys were not with the vehicle and that the vehicle had dark green tires. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A woman told police that someone stole her wallet while she was at work at Red Robin Burgers, 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. She said her wallet was in the host stand. She told police she got a notification that her card was used at a Shell gas station in Chattanooga. Inside the wallet were multiple debit cards, a driver's license and her Social Security card. No video was available.

* * *



A woman on Citico Avenue told police her window had been broken. Police observed the outer glass of the double pane window shattered, with pieces of glass on the ground outside. She gave police the name of a man she believed may have done it, but did not know his date of birth or any

other information to help identify him; only that he had on black pants and a blue jean jacket. She said he had been there earlier knocking on the windows and asking to live there. She told police she was sitting on her bed when she heard glass break. She did not see who had broken her window. Police searched the area for the man, but did not locate him.

* * *

An employee at Labor Finders Chattanooga, 103 Spring Creek Road, told police that a man, unknown date of birth, came into the business and acted unruly. She said she told him to leave, and he at first acted as though he wasn't going to leave. But when she called police, he left the area on a bike. Police searched the area but couldn't find the man.

* * *

A woman on Allin Street told police that in the past few days, she and a woman have exchanged a few aggressive text messages because a few days ago she posted on her Facebook page, apologizing to the woman's cousin that she had an issue with the woman. Police read the text messages and did not see any related to life-threatening or stalking. She said that she just got

divorced and that the woman was having an affair with her ex-husband. Police recommended she block the woman from calling her on her cellphone or texting her to avoid any further issues.

* * *

An employee at Ed H. Manz Hosiery Co., 2230 McCallie Ave., told police that when he came to work that morning, he noticed that three of the store windows had been broken out. He was able to locate video footage of a black male throwing rocks into the business windows the past Sunday around 4:30 a.m. Due to the business having rolling metal doors, the man was unable to make

entry.

* * *

An employee at the Dollar General, 3210 Wilcox Blvd., told police that a black male and black female entered the store. Once inside the store, the woman gathered several store items, put them in a cart and then passed all points of sale without paying for the merchandise. The man placed several items in his pants and passed all points of sale shortly after the woman left. The man did not pay for the items and the total for all items was around $40. The employee said that if the couple can be identified, Dollar General will prosecute. Both the man and woman got into a blue four-door vehicle and fled the scene. Police were provided a photo of the couple.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police that they believed someone was inside a vacant house at 4808 14th Ave. The front door was found to be open, and police checked the house. There was no one inside, and it was evident that the building was vacant. Police could not get in touch with a responsible party, and the front door was unable to be secured.

* * *

A woman told police she believed her rear passenger door was damaged by the Super Shine Car Wash, 5972 Brainerd Road. She said that she would like to report this incident. The employee on scene said that she was waiting for the district manager to review video footage.

* * *

A man at an apartment on Lake Resort Terrace told police that his vehicle was stolen from the parking lot sometime that morning. The vehicle was put into NCIC.

* * *

An employee at Payne of Transport Enterprise Leasing, LLC, 400 Birmingham Hwy., told police he was notified by security that a TN trailer tag had been lost off of a Utility Reefer trailer. He said tags get knocked off during loading and unloading and never recovered. The tag was put into NCIC.

* * *



A woman on Dewayne Road called for help from police. When they arrived, she said that she called them to scare her ex-boyfriend because he was following her while she was walking down the street. She said that she was alright now and didn't actually need police to do anything.