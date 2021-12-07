The cost of redistricting to 11 County Commission seats, and potentially 11 school board members, should have been disclosed to the public prior to approval. Now that the redistricting plan is approved, the public is learning about the real costs. The redistricting plan for Hamilton County turned out to be much more costly than the public was aware of, and, to add insult to injury, ... (click for more)

My friend and classmate Todd Gardenhire is sadly off base when he lobbies for doubling the pay of the school board. I don’t know which worm has gotten into him, but the fact is the school board doesn’t do anything to merit over $2,000 a month, must less exist. We could do away with the school board and not skip a beat and that's the truth. Please … all the school board does is hire ... (click for more)