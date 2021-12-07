Lookout Mountain Club Approves Restoration Plans With Super Majority?Of Membership

The Lookout Mountain Club announced plans for the restoration of its historic Fairyland Clubhouse and Seth Raynor-designed Golf Course, based on an overwhelming majority vote by the membership. In October, the Master Plan Phase 1 improvements passed with a supermajority for both Proposal 1 – Facilities renovation at 80.5% approval; and Proposal 2 – Golf course renovation at 89.4% approval.

"We are unbelievably fortunate to have a solid foundation of unique assets and services here at the club that the master plan can build upon to enhance the member experience," said Board President Caroline Williams. "Our members have clearly embraced the importance of investing in this special place that has provided so many wonderful memories and experiences for our members, our community, and for the next generations to come."

Originally founded as a resort property in 1925, the Lookout Mountain Club has been and continues to be a popular dining, social, and recreational retreat for its members and their friends, establishing it as an integral part of the Lookout Mountain community. The club includes two unique mountaintop properties located less than two miles apart, atop picturesque Lookout Mountain, Ga. In addition to the stately Tudor Fairyland Clubhouse perched on the brow of Lookout Mountain, the club boasts a spectacular golf course designed by renowned golf course architect Seth Raynor. A favorite among top raters and classical golf course enthusiasts, the course was one of Raynor's final designs before his untimely death and is one of the few remaining Raynor courses in America.

When the club began considering restorations to its facilities and golf course, the board of directors started by canvassing and identifying firms capable of implementing the needed improvements. The Atlanta-based architectural firm Kuo Diedrich Chi (KDC) was selected for its depth of experience and breadth of expertise, specializing in award-winning master planning and designs for private clubs worldwide. Mark Diedrich and his team at KDC developed a design for the club amenities at both campuses, which addressed expectations from membership outlined in the Strategic Plan.

"The renovations to the historic Fairyland Clubhouse are designed to respect the tradition while creating a more casual and elegant atmosphere for member gathering and dining," said Mr. Diedrich. "The new member bar will become a centerpiece of the new experience, with 180-degree views of the Tennessee River Valley from the Mountain, while covered outdoor dining will be added to allow members a place to enjoy the view outdoors with the comforts of ceiling fans and radiant heaters for a year-round experience," he said. "Bars and dining are trademarks of private club capital improvement needs today, to respond to the demands of a multi-generational membership."

World-renowned golf architects Kyle Franz, Tyler Rae, and Jim Ryan were selected to implement the restoration plans of the club's course, according to Gil Hanse's 2009 design plans to complete the restoration work Seth Raynor's original design begun by architect Brian Silva over 20 years ago.

"The land, views, and unique setting of the Lookout Mountain Club give us a wonderful opportunity to revive the golf course and show off its true potential," said Mr. Rae. "Seth Raynor was very bold in his vision for the property, and we cannot wait to expose and highlight all the inspiring features found at Lookout Mountain."

"Both Kyle and I are humbled and grateful for the rare opportunity to restore a historic 1925 Seth Raynor masterpiece. We have spent countless hours studying the golf courses he left behind and feel we're at the right stage in our career to provide the club with a thoughtful, hands-on approach that will lend a timeless, enduring product," said Mr. Rae.

"The restoration and improvement of our current facilities will provide members with an environment that blends historic charm with modern amenities that will enhance the overall dining, social and recreational experience," said Williams. "The Board and Management are excited to move into this promising new phase for the club, as we transition to new heights and lay the groundwork to create an exceptional club experience, exceeding member expectations and genuinely becoming one of the premier clubs in the region."

Williams added, "While a lot of groundwork has been done, we are really just beginning." The next step will be to finalize the financing with potential banking partners. Once that is solidified, the club will engage KDC to start the full design phase for the facilities and solidify contract negotiations for the restoration of the golf course.

"Change is never easy, but to progress is to change," said Ms. Williams. "We are thankful for the strong support of our members and are confident these improvements will significantly increase the value of membership for years to come."