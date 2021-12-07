Hamilton County Democratic Party Elects Chairwoman And Vice-Chairman

The Hamilton County Democratic Party elected two new party leaders in a special election on Monday evening.

Rachel Campbell was elected chairwoman, and Sean Nix elected vice-chairman. The two seats have been vacant since November and September, respectively. Their terms will run through Spring of 2023.

“I’m grateful for the support of the Hamilton County Democratic Party’s Executive Committee and General Assembly in electing me as our party’s new Chairwoman,” Ms. Campbell said. “I’m excited to work with people across this wonderful county to elect Democrats at every level of government, from the school board to the Senate.”

Mr. Nix said, “This election shows that we are truly an inclusive party. All politics is local, which is where it matters the most. I am forever thankful for the support of the local party.”

Both Ms. Campbell and Mr. Nix ran uncontested and won by votes of acclamation. Their terms began immediately after taking the Oath of Office, which all Hamilton County Democratic Party leaders must take.