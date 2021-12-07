 Wednesday, December 8, 2021 44.0°F   overcast   Overcast

8 Apartments Damaged And 17 Residents Displaced After Fire At Waterford Place Apartments Tuesday Evening

Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Eight apartments were damaged and 17 residents have been displaced after a fire Tuesday evening.

Residents knocked on doors to make sure their neighbors safely escaped their burning apartment building. At 6:49 p.m., the Chattanooga Fire Department was called to the Waterford Place Apartments at 6220 Shallowford Road.

The first company on the scene advised that heavy smoke and fire was coming from the front of one of the buildings in the apartment complex and flames were already through the roof. A second alarm was initiated to bring additional personnel to the scene to help tackle the fire.

Everyone who lives there was out of the structure. Firefighters made a quick interior attack, gaining access to the second floor apartments and attic space to extinguish the fire. Crews were on scene for some time conducting firefighting operations, overhaul, cleanup and an after-action review of the response.

Eight apartments were involved with a total of 17 people displaced. They will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire officials thanked the residents for taking action to alert their neighbors so that everyone could safely evacuate. Multiple Red Shift companies responded, as well as the battalion chiefs, CFD Supply and CFD Investigations.


December 8, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

December 7, 2021

Police Blotter: Car Just Out Of The Shop Has Brakes Fail, Catches On Fire; Woman Wants Police To Scare Her Boyfriend

December 7, 2021

Hamilton County Democratic Party Elects Chairwoman And Vice-Chairman


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Police Blotter: Car Just Out Of The Shop Has Brakes Fail, Catches On Fire; Woman Wants Police To Scare Her Boyfriend

Opinion

School Board Members Deserve The Raises

Roy Exum: School Board Folly

Sports

UTC Men Rout Lipscomb 85-64

Randy Smith: Vols Heading Back To Music City

