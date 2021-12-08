 Wednesday, December 8, 2021 44.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Chip Baker Seeks New Term On The County Commission For District 2

Chip Baker
Chip Baker

Chip Baker, former chairman and vice chairman of the Hamilton County Commission, announced he would be running for re-election to the commission in May of 2022. Commissioner Baker currently serves as commission Finance Committee chairman.

His campaign said, "After being elected to the commission to represent District 2 in 2018, Commissioner Baker has worked steadfast to ensure conservative values are at the forefront of decision making in Hamilton County.

"As commissioner, Mr. Baker worked to support and pass a Vocational Trade Center to create a future workforce in the building and construction industries. During this time, Commissioner Baker also worked to remove Core Civic as a for profit provider of jails in Hamilton County and funded a joint venture with EPB to give Internet access to 20,000 school children who were without.

"Other organizations he has supported include the Mountain Education Foundation, Mountain Arts Community Center, Walden's Ridge Emergency Services and the Breakfast Rotary that assists Rivermont Elementary."

Commissioner Baker said, “Over the last four years our county and elected leaders have faced challenges in which we have worked together to succeed. I am proud of our community through a global pandemic as we continued to grow and persevere. With my family and friends behind me, I am excited to announce that I will be seeking another term as your elected commissioner from District 2. We are just getting started.”


Police Blotter: Woman Tries To Confess To Crime Ex-Boyfriend Was Arrested For; Motel 6 Employee Says Man Broke Door With His Wheelchair

A woman at Hamilton Place called dispatch and said she wanted to confess a crime to police. An officer arrived and spoke with the woman who said she was trying to confess to a crime that a man had been arrested for. Police said it appeared as if the woman might be trying to take the blame for a crime that her ex-boyfriend did so he doesn't go to jail. The officer notified the investigator ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ATTERTON, SHANI ELIZABETH 3830 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37397 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FORGERY BEARD, WILLIAM 6689 HICKORY TRACE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT THEFT OF PROPERTY BURGLARY BURGLARY ... (click for more)

School Board Members Deserve The Raises

School boards serve any community in a variety of ways and the hiring of a superintendent describes just one. The school board serves as the fiscal referee as well on all finance matters - building services and all the many requirements running the individual schools. State rules and regulations must be followed. The budget that comprises all the expenditures is overseen by the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Buy The Coach Out!

It has long been said the two biggest days in a football coach’s life are the day he gets hired, and the day he gets fired. Being a college coach has never been as lucrative, with the nation’s elite universities paying around $10 million a year, but getting fired has an upside too. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated notes, “We are one more big firing away from eclipsing $100 million ... (click for more)

Horrible Shooting Night Leads To Vol Loss At Madison Square Garden

Plagued by a cold shooting performance, No. 13 Tennessee fell to Texas Tech in overtime Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, 57-52. Despite holding Texas Tech (7-1) to 19-for-61 (.311) shooting, Tennessee (6-2) shot just 19-for-71 (.268) from the field for the game, including 6-for-40 (.150) from 3-point range. ohn Fulkerson led the Vols in scoring with 10 points, also adding ... (click for more)

UTC Travels To UNC Asheville Wednesday

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team concludes a three-straight game road trip with a rematch against UNC Asheville inside Kimmel Arena in As­­heville, North Carolina on Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Chattanooga (7-1) enters the game coming off an 85-64 rout at Lipscomb on Sunday and sits at No. 11 in the latest Collegeinsider.com's Mid Major Top 25 ... (click for more)


