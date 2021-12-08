Chip Baker Seeks New Term On The County Commission For District 2

Chip Baker, former chairman and vice chairman of the Hamilton County Commission, announced he would be running for re-election to the commission in May of 2022. Commissioner Baker currently serves as commission Finance Committee chairman.

His campaign said, "After being elected to the commission to represent District 2 in 2018, Commissioner Baker has worked steadfast to ensure conservative values are at the forefront of decision making in Hamilton County.

"As commissioner, Mr. Baker worked to support and pass a Vocational Trade Center to create a future workforce in the building and construction industries. During this time, Commissioner Baker also worked to remove Core Civic as a for profit provider of jails in Hamilton County and funded a joint venture with EPB to give Internet access to 20,000 school children who were without.

"Other organizations he has supported include the Mountain Education Foundation, Mountain Arts Community Center, Walden's Ridge Emergency Services and the Breakfast Rotary that assists Rivermont Elementary."

Commissioner Baker said, “Over the last four years our county and elected leaders have faced challenges in which we have worked together to succeed. I am proud of our community through a global pandemic as we continued to grow and persevere. With my family and friends behind me, I am excited to announce that I will be seeking another term as your elected commissioner from District 2. We are just getting started.”