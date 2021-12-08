Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 12/8/21

Police Blotter: Woman Tries To Confess To Crime Ex-Boyfriend Was Arrested For; Motel 6 Employee Says Man Broke Door With His Wheelchair

County Funding Requested For Part Of Upgrade Of Walden's Ridge Area Plan By Private Firm

A woman at Hamilton Place called dispatch and said she wanted to confess a crime to police. An officer arrived and spoke with the woman who said she was trying to confess to a crime that a man ... (click for more)