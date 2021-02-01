7 People Arrested At Cockfight In Chickamauga

Walker County Sheriff’s deputies arrested seven people Sunday evening after they responded to a complaint of cockfighting at 473 Hurtt Road in Chickamauga, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.

Upon arrival, deputies saw the suspects gathered in an open faced shed. Inside the shed was a cage with two roosters fighting.

When deputies announced themselves, the suspects fled the scene. Eventually, all of the suspects were apprehended and arrested.

Deputies found one rooster with spurs on its feet. The spurs are commonly found on roosters that are used in fighting, Sheriff Wilson said. Deputies also found 11 dead chickens.

Around the fighting cage, multiple spurs were found on the ground. Also, multiple alcoholic beverage containers were scattered about the property, according to the sheriff.

Walker County animal control was called to the scene and took possession of the fowl.

Arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, obstruction of an officer and loitering/prowling were:

Shane Lamar Dempsey, 37, of Chickamauga

Michael Shane Frye, 46, of LaFayette

David Brian Long, 37, of Rossville

Christian Lea Nicole Clingan, 22, of Chickamauga

Richard Carter Lusk, 48, of Chickamauga

Robert Edward Clingan, 50, of Chickamauga

Kevin Wayne Smith, 42, of Chickamauga

Additionally, Cody Dewayne Smith, 30, of Trenton, was inside the residence at 473 Hurtt Road. Smith was found to be wanted on a felony warrant from Hamilton County. He was arrested on a fugitive charge and transported to the Walker County Jail.