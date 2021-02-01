Thomas Lee Has Slight Fundraising Lead Over Jenny Hill In City Council District 2; Ken Hays Pulls In $49,177 In District 7

Thomas Lee had a slight fundraising lead over Jenny Hill in the race for the open District 2 City Council seat. Mr. Lee had $46,826 and Ms. Hill $45,075. A third candidate, Tim Gorman, received $6,055.

In a race with another open seat, Ken Hays gained $49,177 for the District 7 contest.

For City Council District 2, Mr. Gorman received $1,600 from Allison Gorman and $1,500 from Mary Gorman. He contributed $2,400 to his own campaign.

Jenny Hill, a current School Board member, received $1,600 from the committee to elect Jerry Mitchell. She was earlier endorsed by incumbent Mitchell. She transferred $4,003 from her school board campaign. She put $1,200 into her own campaign. Ms. Hill received $1,000 from Charles Belin Jr., $500 from Candy Kruesi, $1,000 from Jon Kinsey, $1,000 from Ben Probasco, $500 from Jennifer Harper, $500 from Eugene Schimpf III, $500 from Sarah Brogdon, $1,000 from Carla Donina, $1,600 from Rex Allen, $500 from Paul K. Brock, $1,600 from Olan Mills II, $1,000 from Robert Donina Jr. $500 from Alison Lebovitz, $1,600 from John Foy, $1,000 from Hiren Desai, $1,000 from Donnie Hutcherson, $507 from Steven Sharpe, $1,000 from Ken DeFoor, $500 from Lowrance Runge, $1,600 from Dustin Choate, $1,600 from Amanda Choate, $500 from Harriet Whitaker, $1,600 from James Mills, $1,600 from Kincaid Mills, $750 from Deborah Everhart, $750 from Sue Wells, $500 from Charlie Brock and $500 from Ann Coulter.

Thomas Lee had $1,000 from Jason Farmer, $500 from Marty Haynes, $1,000 from Ryan Kopet, $500 from Anita Headrick, $1,600 from Ethan Collier, $500 from James Markley, $500 from Peter Charman, $500 from Chris Maxwell, $1,600 from Ed Buiel, $1,250 from Todd McCain, $1,600 from Zan Guerry, $500 from Thomas Austin, $500 from Mark Harman, $500 from Fred Decosimo, $500 from Marc Harwell, $1,500 from Sarah Lorberbaum, $1,600 from Connie Blunt, $1,500 from Pryor Bacon, $1,000 from Becky English, $500 from Chuck Fisher, $1,000 from Jay Bell, $1,600 from Bill Matthews, $500 from Mary Kilbride, $500 from John McCravey, $1,000 from Marvin Smith, $500 from Jason Rehm, $1,500 from Charles Chitty, $750 from Thomas Mann, $500 from Chris Young, $500 from Russ Elliott, $500 from Chris Maclellan, $500 from John Healy, $1,600 from James Pratt, $500 from Mary Lee, $500 from Herbert Thornbury, $1,000 from Georgia OBrien, $500 from Wayne Tipps, $500 from John Spann, $500 from Tom Decosimo, $500 from Hal Jones, $1,000 from Stephen Monroe, $1,200 from Shann Desai, $1,000 from Brandon Lewis, $500 from Chris Rowe, $500 from Gary Chazen and $500 from Ben Hagaman.

District 3 candidate Rachael Torrence put $742 into her campaign.

In District 4, incumbent Darrin Ledford had $500 from Larry Bentley, $1,000 from Gabe Thomas, $1,600 from Heritage Walk LLC, $1,600 from Heritage Holdings LLC, $500 from Joe and Kim Conner, $500 from Jason Farmer, $500 from Brandon Panganiban, $500 from JMS PAC of Cleveland, Tn., $1,000 from Harry and Sara Fields, $500 from Perimeter Properties LLC, $1,600 from RP Homes LLC, $1,000 from MAP Engineers, $1,000 from James Pratt Jr., $1,600 from Byron DeFoor, $1,600 from Ken DeFoor, $1,600 from RTB Holdings LLC, $1,600 from Laura Mitchell, $1,000 from Service Growth Group LLC, $1,000 from MD Hospitality Group, $500 from Committee to Elect Esther Helton, $700 from Bassam Issa, $500 from Marvin Smith, $500 from Thomas Kerfoot, $1,000 from Mitch Patel, $3,200 from Hiren and Serina Desai, $1,600 from NR Properties, $3,000 from Rondon Construction, $500 from Fredricka Woolwine, $500 from Karen Hall, $500 from BOW PAC, $1,600 from Phillip and Emily Goldberg, $500 from Southeast Contracting LLC, $1,600 from Aerisyn Opportunity Zone, $1,600 from West End Property LLC, $1,000 from John Neuhoff, $500 from Matthew Winn, $1,600 from Lyons Group Capital HV LLC, $1,600 from Lyons Group Acquisition LLC, $1,000 from Barry Payne, and $4,000 from CHATT PACE of the Home Builders Association. He loaned his campaign $4,000.

Bill Lloyd put $1,250 into his District 4 effort.

District 7 City Council candidate Ken Hays got $500 from Lee Abelson, $500 from Roger Dickson, $1,000 from Frank Fowler, $500 from Curtis Shaw, $1,000 from Alfred Smith, $500 from David Devaney, $500 from Robert Doak, $1,500 from Allen Corey, $500 from Kathleen Chastain, $1,600 from Ken DeFoor, $500 from Susan Probasco, $1,000 from committee to elect Jerry Mitchell, $500 from Herbert Cohn, $1,000 from Jon Kinsey, $500 from Bill Aiken, $500 from Eugene Schimpf III, $1,500 from Ben Probasco, $500 from Association of General Contractors, $500 from Vicky Gregg, $1,000 from Corinne Hennen, $500 from Moses Freeman, $1,600 from Caroline Hetzler, $500 from Sydney Crisp, $500 from Shirley Pond, $1,000 from Hiren Desai, $500 from Kevin Boehm, $500 from Chris Crimmins, $500 from Kathryn Boehm, $1,500 from Rick Hitchcock, $500 from Stephen Culp, $500 from Scott Wilson, $500 from Paul Brock, $500 from Danny Daniel, $500 from Andy Cox, $750 from James Ingraham, $500 from Brad Cobb, $500 from Karen Cox, $500 from Scott Probasco, $1,500 from Todd Moreland, $1,600 from John Hetzler Jr., $500 from Marshall Yogi Center, $750 Lauren Ingraham, $500 from Karen Kruesi, $500 from David Belitz Tod, $1,500 from Bubba Morgan, $500 from Paula Collins, $1,500 Paul Neely, $500 from James Elliott, $1,500 Erica Moreland, $1,500 Mike Aiken, $500 from Robert Gentry, $500 from Clint Wolford, and $1,600 from John Foy.

Councilman Anthony Byrd in District 8 received $500 from Regan Corp, $500 from Westbound LLC, $1,000 from Ray Adkins, $1,000 from Cynthia/Lesslie Lee, $1,000 from Chris Crimmins, $1,000 from Friends for Glenn Scruggs, $600 from Kevin Boehm, and $500 from Speek, Turner and Newkirk.

Marie Mott, District 8 candidate, had $3,878 to go with $1,303 already on hand. She gave $105 to the campaign.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod in District 9 took in $10,425. She received $1,000 from Glenn Scruggs, $400 from Ellen Hays, $400 from Joel Solomon, $500 from Cristen Spaulding, $300 from Kenneth Simpson, $300 from Alison Lebovitz and $1,600 from Olan Mills II.

A filing was not yet listed for her opponent, Kelvin Scott.

City Council

Chip Henderson

Ken Smith $1,500 with $29,226 previous balance on hand

District 6

Carol Berz $16,830

