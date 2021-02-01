 Monday, February 1, 2021 37.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Thomas Lee Has Slight Fundraising Lead Over Jenny Hill In City Council District 2; Ken Hays Pulls In $49,177 In District 7

Monday, February 1, 2021

Thomas Lee had a slight fundraising lead over Jenny Hill in the race for the open District 2 City Council seat. Mr. Lee had $46,826 and Ms. Hill $45,075. A third candidate, Tim Gorman, received $6,055.

In a race with another open seat, Ken Hays gained $49,177 for the District 7 contest.

For City Council District 2, Mr. Gorman received $1,600 from Allison Gorman and $1,500 from Mary Gorman. He contributed $2,400 to his own campaign.

Jenny Hill, a current School Board member, received $1,600 from the committee to elect Jerry Mitchell. She was earlier endorsed by incumbent Mitchell. She transferred $4,003 from her school board campaign. She put $1,200 into her own campaign. Ms. Hill received $1,000 from Charles Belin Jr., $500 from Candy Kruesi, $1,000 from Jon Kinsey, $1,000 from Ben Probasco, $500 from Jennifer Harper, $500 from Eugene Schimpf III, $500 from Sarah Brogdon, $1,000 from Carla Donina, $1,600 from Rex Allen, $500 from Paul K. Brock, $1,600 from Olan Mills II, $1,000 from Robert Donina Jr. $500 from Alison Lebovitz, $1,600 from John Foy, $1,000 from Hiren Desai, $1,000 from Donnie Hutcherson, $507 from Steven Sharpe, $1,000 from Ken DeFoor, $500 from Lowrance Runge, $1,600 from Dustin Choate, $1,600 from Amanda Choate, $500 from Harriet Whitaker, $1,600 from James Mills, $1,600 from Kincaid Mills, $750 from Deborah Everhart, $750 from Sue Wells, $500 from Charlie Brock and $500 from Ann Coulter.

Thomas Lee had $1,000 from Jason Farmer, $500 from Marty Haynes, $1,000 from Ryan Kopet, $500 from Anita Headrick, $1,600 from Ethan Collier, $500 from James Markley, $500 from Peter Charman, $500 from Chris Maxwell, $1,600 from Ed Buiel, $1,250 from Todd McCain, $1,600 from Zan Guerry, $500 from Thomas Austin, $500 from Mark Harman, $500 from Fred Decosimo, $500 from Marc Harwell, $1,500 from Sarah Lorberbaum, $1,600 from Connie Blunt, $1,500 from Pryor Bacon, $1,000 from Becky English, $500 from Chuck Fisher, $1,000 from Jay Bell, $1,600 from Bill Matthews, $500 from Mary Kilbride, $500 from John McCravey, $1,000 from Marvin Smith, $500 from Jason Rehm, $1,500 from Charles Chitty, $750 from Thomas Mann, $500 from Chris Young, $500 from Russ Elliott, $500 from Chris Maclellan, $500 from John Healy, $1,600 from James Pratt, $500 from Mary Lee, $500 from Herbert Thornbury, $1,000 from Georgia OBrien, $500 from Wayne Tipps, $500 from John Spann, $500 from Tom Decosimo, $500 from Hal Jones, $1,000 from Stephen Monroe, $1,200 from Shann Desai, $1,000 from Brandon Lewis, $500 from Chris Rowe, $500 from Gary Chazen and $500 from Ben Hagaman.   

District 3 candidate Rachael Torrence put $742 into her campaign.

In District 4, incumbent Darrin Ledford had $500 from Larry Bentley, $1,000 from Gabe Thomas, $1,600 from Heritage Walk LLC, $1,600 from Heritage Holdings LLC, $500 from Joe and Kim Conner, $500 from Jason Farmer, $500 from Brandon Panganiban, $500 from JMS PAC of Cleveland, Tn., $1,000 from Harry and Sara Fields, $500 from Perimeter Properties LLC, $1,600 from RP Homes LLC, $1,000 from MAP Engineers, $1,000 from James Pratt Jr., $1,600 from Byron DeFoor, $1,600 from Ken DeFoor, $1,600 from RTB Holdings LLC, $1,600 from Laura Mitchell, $1,000 from Service Growth Group LLC, $1,000 from MD Hospitality Group, $500 from Committee to Elect Esther Helton, $700 from Bassam Issa, $500 from Marvin Smith, $500 from Thomas Kerfoot, $1,000 from Mitch Patel, $3,200 from Hiren and Serina Desai, $1,600 from NR Properties, $3,000 from Rondon Construction, $500 from Fredricka Woolwine, $500 from Karen Hall, $500 from BOW PAC, $1,600 from Phillip and Emily Goldberg, $500 from Southeast Contracting LLC, $1,600 from Aerisyn Opportunity Zone, $1,600 from West End Property LLC, $1,000 from John Neuhoff, $500 from Matthew Winn, $1,600 from Lyons Group Capital HV LLC, $1,600 from Lyons Group Acquisition LLC, $1,000 from Barry Payne, and $4,000 from CHATT PACE of the Home Builders Association. He loaned his campaign $4,000.  

Bill Lloyd put $1,250 into his District 4 effort.

District 7 City Council candidate Ken Hays got $500 from Lee Abelson, $500 from Roger Dickson, $1,000 from Frank Fowler, $500 from Curtis Shaw, $1,000 from Alfred Smith, $500 from David Devaney, $500 from Robert Doak, $1,500 from Allen Corey, $500 from Kathleen Chastain, $1,600 from Ken DeFoor, $500 from Susan Probasco, $1,000 from committee to elect Jerry Mitchell, $500 from Herbert Cohn, $1,000 from Jon Kinsey, $500 from Bill Aiken, $500 from Eugene Schimpf III, $1,500 from Ben Probasco, $500 from Association of General Contractors, $500 from Vicky Gregg, $1,000 from Corinne Hennen, $500 from Moses Freeman, $1,600 from Caroline Hetzler, $500 from Sydney Crisp, $500 from Shirley Pond, $1,000 from Hiren Desai, $500 from Kevin Boehm, $500 from Chris Crimmins, $500 from Kathryn Boehm, $1,500 from Rick Hitchcock, $500 from Stephen Culp, $500 from Scott Wilson, $500 from Paul Brock, $500 from Danny Daniel, $500 from Andy Cox, $750 from James Ingraham, $500 from Brad Cobb, $500 from Karen Cox, $500 from Scott Probasco, $1,500 from Todd Moreland, $1,600 from John Hetzler Jr., $500 from Marshall Yogi Center, $750 Lauren Ingraham, $500 from Karen Kruesi, $500 from David Belitz Tod, $1,500 from Bubba Morgan, $500 from Paula Collins, $1,500 Paul Neely, $500 from James Elliott, $1,500 Erica Moreland, $1,500 Mike Aiken, $500 from Robert Gentry, $500 from Clint Wolford, and $1,600 from John Foy.

Councilman Anthony Byrd in District 8 received $500 from Regan Corp, $500 from Westbound LLC, $1,000 from Ray Adkins, $1,000 from Cynthia/Lesslie Lee, $1,000 from Chris Crimmins, $1,000 from Friends for Glenn Scruggs, $600 from Kevin Boehm, and $500 from Speek, Turner and Newkirk. 

Marie Mott, District 8 candidate, had $3,878 to go with $1,303 already on hand. She gave $105 to the campaign.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod in District 9 took in $10,425. She received $1,000 from Glenn Scruggs, $400 from Ellen Hays, $400 from Joel Solomon, $500 from Cristen Spaulding, $300 from Kenneth Simpson, $300 from Alison Lebovitz and $1,600 from Olan Mills II.

A filing was not yet listed for her opponent, Kelvin Scott. 

City Council

District 1

Chip Henderson

District 2 

Thomas Lee $46,826

Jenny Hill $45,075

Tim Gorman $6,055

District 3

Ken Smith $1,500 with $29,226 previous balance on hand

Rachael Torrence $792

District 4

Darrin Ledford $56,590

Bill Lloyd $1,500

District 5

Alan Holman $985

Dennis Clark

Leanne Jones

Cynthia Stanley-Cash

District 6

Carol Berz $16,830

District 7

Ken Hays $49,177

Raquetta Dotley

District 8

D'Andre Anderson

Anthony Byrd $8,750

Marie Mott $3,870 with $1,976 previous balance on hand

District 9

Demetrus Coonrod $10,425

Kelvin Scott 

 

 


February 1, 2021

Tim Kelly Campaign For Mayor Lists $622,043 War Chest

February 1, 2021

Kim White Raises Over $500,000 For Mayor Campaign

February 1, 2021

Collegedale Creates Board Of Building Construction Appeals


Chattanooga mayoral candidate Tim Kelly’s campaign showed $622,043.62 in cash-on-hand for the first reporting period of 2021. The amount included 401 total donors. Of that total, 70 percent of ... (click for more)

Chattanooga mayoral candidate Kim White has received more than $500,000 in contributions since filing paperwork with the Hamilton County Election Commission in late August. The financial disclosure ... (click for more)

A Board of Building Construction Appeals has been created in the city of Collegedale. This will provide an appeal process if there is a question of interpretation of the city’s building codes. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Tim Kelly Campaign For Mayor Lists $622,043 War Chest

Chattanooga mayoral candidate Tim Kelly’s campaign showed $622,043.62 in cash-on-hand for the first reporting period of 2021. The amount included 401 total donors. Of that total, 70 percent of donors are from Chattanooga. Mr. Kelly said, "Many of our neighbors have been greatly impacted by the pandemic, and instead of spending all of our time soliciting donations, we have been ... (click for more)

Kim White Raises Over $500,000 For Mayor Campaign

Chattanooga mayoral candidate Kim White has received more than $500,000 in contributions since filing paperwork with the Hamilton County Election Commission in late August. The financial disclosure shows Ms. White’s campaign received nearly $464,000 in contributions by Jan. 15. As of today, the campaign has exceeded $502,000 in total contributions from 690 donors. “I’m ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thank You, COVID Vaccine Workers

Yesterday I received my COVID vaccine at the CARTA Bus Barn. Thank you for the amazing effort and coordination that made this possible. Every person I encountered, which included police officers, National Guard, health care workers and volunteers, were professional, kind and helpful. I realize there have been frustrations and delays for many, but let us recognize and appreciate ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My February Garden

So here we are, standing in my barren garden, as the month of February arrives. The only promise in the wind is snow, but I know what is yet to come. In just 28 days March will arrive and, with it, the first flowers of hope, the little crocus will emerge and bloom. Then the jonquils. I was a big fan of the great optimist, Rev. Robert Schuller, who taught us: “Never cut a tree down ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC To Allow Limited Fans At McKenzie Arena

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga athletics department announced the return of fans to home events in McKenzie Arena in a limited capacity for the month of February. UTC also announced that due to the winterization of Finley Stadium and the impact that would have on the fan experience, there will not be fans at football games for the first two home contests in February. ... (click for more)

UTC Volleyball Improves To 2-0 In SoCon Play

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program needed all five sets for the second-straight night to help defeat UNCG 3-2 (21-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-19, 15-8) in Southern Conference action inside Maclellan Gymnasium on Monday evening. Following the win, Chattanooga improves to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in league play in the 2020-21 season. UNCG drops to 0-2, 0-2 SoCon after the loss. It marks ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors