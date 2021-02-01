 Tuesday, February 2, 2021 36.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Police Say Skiles Threatened His Nephew, Then Killed Him On 6th Avenue

Monday, February 1, 2021
Gary Wayne Skiles
Gary Wayne Skiles

 Early last Wednesday morning, Chattanooga Police responded to a shots fired report on 6th Avenue and found a man who had been threatened earlier was now dead.

The victim, Jerry Couch, was found unresponsive inside an outbuilding near his residence, and was pronounced dead by Hamilton County EMS a little while later.

Around 15 minutes later, a detective arrived in order to investigate, and he learned the victim had been involved in an argument with his nephew Gary Wayne Skiles, 35, the previous day. This argument ended in Couch calling the police. He told them his nephew had threatened to shoot him with a black firearm before fleeing the scene. Police took out an affidavit for aggravated domestic assault about six hours before Couch was shot at his home.

The investigator saw the deceased lying on his bed, shirtless and with blood visible on the right side of his chest. There was evidence that indicated the shooter may have fired from outside the structure. Investigators also found multiple spent 9mm shell casings at the scene.

Later that morning, Skiles was arrested after he was found in the driver’s seat of a red pickup truck in Rossville. Police said he resisted arrest when they tried to get him out the vehicle, and they found a black 9mm handgun in the floor of the driver’s side.

When transported to the jail and questioned, police said he initially denied being on-scene when the shooting happened, and denied firing the gun. However, police said he was on-scene and shot into the ground to scare away a dog.

Skiles was arrested and charged with criminal homicide.

 

 


Tim Kelly Campaign For Mayor Lists $622,043 War Chest

Kim White Raises Over $500,000 For Mayor Campaign


Chattanooga mayoral candidate Tim Kelly’s campaign showed $622,043.62 in cash-on-hand for the first reporting period of 2021. The amount included 401 total donors. Of that total, 70 percent of ... (click for more)

Chattanooga mayoral candidate Kim White has received more than $500,000 in contributions since filing paperwork with the Hamilton County Election Commission in late August. The financial disclosure ... (click for more)



Opinion

Thank You, COVID Vaccine Workers

Yesterday I received my COVID vaccine at the CARTA Bus Barn. Thank you for the amazing effort and coordination that made this possible. Every person I encountered, which included police officers, National Guard, health care workers and volunteers, were professional, kind and helpful. I realize there have been frustrations and delays for many, but let us recognize and appreciate ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My February Garden

So here we are, standing in my barren garden, as the month of February arrives. The only promise in the wind is snow, but I know what is yet to come. In just 28 days March will arrive and, with it, the first flowers of hope, the little crocus will emerge and bloom. Then the jonquils. I was a big fan of the great optimist, Rev. Robert Schuller, who taught us: “Never cut a tree down ... (click for more)

Sports

River Sharks Dreams Came Falling Down With No Pay And A Shellacking In Cincinnati

Chris Carter was on his way back to the gym, completely empty handed and preparing himself to face a team that hadn’t been paid in several weeks. As the coach of the Tennessee River Sharks, his guys had traveled up to Cincinnati, got toasted, and came back with the promise of getting a few hundred dollars for their troubles. Team owner Jamie LaMunyon had promised Carter money would ... (click for more)

UTC To Allow Limited Fans At McKenzie Arena

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga athletics department announced the return of fans to home events in McKenzie Arena in a limited capacity for the month of February. UTC also announced that due to the winterization of Finley Stadium and the impact that would have on the fan experience, there will not be fans at football games for the first two home contests in February. ... (click for more)


