Hamilton County Has 4 New COVID Deaths, 135 New Cases; Tennessee Has 2,947 New Cases, 100 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 135 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 88 patients hospitalized and 24 in Intensive Care Units. Four others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 43 are county residents.The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 39,129.There were four more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Tuesday, one male and three female, two white, one black and one undetermined, two between the ages of 71-80 and two over the age of 81, bringing the total to 422.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 37,146, which is 95 percent, and there are 1,561 active cases.The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 750,409 on Wednesday with 2,947 new cases.There have been 100 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 10,731, state Health Department officials said.The state currently has 1,262 people hospitalized from the virus, 20 fewer than Tuesday.Testing numbers are above 6.523 million across the state.The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 714,067, 95 percent.Here are the numbers by county:Bledsoe County: 1,939 cases, up 38; 10 deaths, down 1Bradley County: 12,113 cases, up 78; 129 deathsGrundy County: 1,530 cases, down 3; 27 deaths, down 1Marion County: 2,681 cases, up 160; 42 deaths, up 4Meigs County: 1,236 cases, down 8; 21 deaths, up 2Polk County: 1,605 cases, down 16; 21 deathsRhea County: 4,036 cases, down 28; 66 deaths, up 1Sequatchie County: 1,480 cases, down 31; 26 deaths, up 2Knox County: 43,033 cases, up 117; 534 deaths, up 7Davidson County: 77,018 cases, up 356; 798 deaths, down 2Shelby County: 83,324 cases, up 177; 1,385 deaths, up 9