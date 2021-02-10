 Wednesday, February 10, 2021 58.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Former Co-Owner Of McLemore Cove Facing Federal Bank Fraud Charges

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

The developer who once co-owned McLemore Cove in Walker County, Ga., has been indicted on federal charges.

 

Edmond Cash was arrested along with former bank loan officer Michael Craig Brewster and LaDonna Barton on charges arising out of a scheme to defraud Brewster’s former employer, River City Bank in Rome, Ga..

 

Cash and Delos Yancey acquired the scenic farm from former owner Wayne Rollins.

They divided some of the outlying property and sold them for mini farms before finally selling the remainder to the state and county.

 

 Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said, “Bank insiders who allegedly abuse their position to illegally help themselves and their friends should take heed. We will work diligently with our law enforcement partners to root out criminal insiders and hold them accountable.”

 

“Treasury invested TARP funds in banks to bring stability, not fund fraudulent bank loans,” said Christy Goldsmith Romero, Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program. “Today’s indictment is another example of accountability for a banker alleged to have committed fraud.”

 

“This indictment is an important step to hold a former bank officer accountable for using his position to push forward a fraudulent loan application, along with his co-conspirators,” said FDIC Inspector General Jay N. Lerner.  “We remain committed to working with our law enforcement partners in order to investigate financial crimes which undermine the integrity of our banking system.”

 

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Erskine, the indictment, and other information presented in court: LaDonna Barton allegedly obtained a fraudulent loan from River City Bank.  Ms. Barton’s loan application, with Cash’s assistance, was funneled through Brewster, who was a loan officer at the bank at the time. Due to his position at the bank, Brewster was able to push the loan application through for approval and ensure that his co-conspirators received their requested funds despite their loan application being filled with false statements.  Ms. Barton claimed in her loan application that she was seeking to purchase property, when in fact she was just obtaining money for herself and for Cash. The money that was supposed to be used for purchasing property was instead pocketed by Barton and Cash, with Cash allegedly using some of the money to pay other loan payments and business expenses arising from his land development business, the government said.

 

Brewster, 46, of Huntsville, Ala.; Cash, 79, of Rome, and Ms. Barton, 63, of Menlo, Ga.,  were charged with bank fraud conspiracy, bank fraud, and making false statements in a loan application. All three were indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday. 

 

          This case is being investigated by the Office of the Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

Office of Inspector General.

 

          Assistant U.S. Attorney Samir Kaushal is prosecuting the case.


February 10, 2021

Former Co-Owner Of McLemore Cove Facing Federal Bank Fraud Charges

February 10, 2021

Chattanooga Walmarts, Sam's Clubs Now Offering COVID-19 Vaccines

February 10, 2021

Livestream Of Kids Sports Is Hit At Lookout Mountain, Tn.; Town May Get $70,000 From Governor's Grants


The developer who once co-owned McLemore Cove in Walker County, Ga., has been indicted on federal charges. Edmond Cash was arrested along with former bank loan officer Michael Craig Brewster ... (click for more)

Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Tennessee have begun offering vaccines for COVID-19 in Tennessee. Those seeking the vaccines are asked to first check through the state Health Department to ... (click for more)

Organized sports and recreation activities on Lookout Mountain have continued to thrive this year despite all the challenges and restrictions needed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Commissioner ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Former Co-Owner Of McLemore Cove Facing Federal Bank Fraud Charges

The developer who once co-owned McLemore Cove in Walker County, Ga., has been indicted on federal charges. Edmond Cash was arrested along with former bank loan officer Michael Craig Brewster and LaDonna Barton on charges arising out of a scheme to defraud Brewster’s former employer, River City Bank in Rome, Ga.. Cash and Delos Yancey acquired the scenic farm from former ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Walmarts, Sam's Clubs Now Offering COVID-19 Vaccines

Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Tennessee have begun offering vaccines for COVID-19 in Tennessee. Those seeking the vaccines are asked to first check through the state Health Department to make sure you are eligible. Locations in Chattanooga, Hixson, East Ridge, Ooltewah, Soddy Daisy, Dunlap and Cleveland are on the list. (click for more)

Opinion

Convict And Disqualify - And Response (3)

The House impeached Trump for his incitement of an armed insurrection against the U.S. government to throw out the results of the presidential election. Now it’s time for the Senate to act. The House drew a clear red line that Trump’s behavior warranted impeachment. If he’s convicted in the Senate, Trump can be forever barred from holding public office again. The Senate must ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Never, Ever, Ever Quit

A “window of opportunity” suddenly opened for me last week and as I hurried to get a letter in that day’s mail, I was able to share one of the first poems I was “forced” to memorize as a child. Because my parents were so cruel and mean, I memorized several poems and isn’t it odd that I still carry several in my heart? I wish all parents were as mean and cruel as mine; when I was ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Vs. VMI Football Game Postponed

The Southern Conference football game between Chattanooga and VMI scheduled for Feb. 20 in Chattanooga has been postponed due to COVID issues within the Mocs' program. The game was set to be the spring opener for both squads. Chattanooga, which fell 13-10 to FBS Western Kentucky in its lone fall action, will now open spring play on Feb. 27 when it hosts the SoCon coaches' preseason ... (click for more)

Cleveland State Volleyball Falls To Walters State

Cleveland State volleyball hosted region foe Walters State at home on Tuesday evening and fell to the red hot Lady Senators 3-1. Despite the defeat, head coach Alizabeth Atnip was pleased with her team in the match. “I am happy with the effort by the whole team tonight,” Atnip said. “The first set was neck-and-neck the whole way. The second set we let them get a large ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors