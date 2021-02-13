Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING



a. 2021-0003 Alan Outlaw (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 802 Hamilton Avenue, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)b. 2020-0179 B & H Estate Holdings, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6626 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version #2)c. 2021-0012 Edwards Enterprises (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3415 Clio Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)d. 2021-0015 M&H Properties, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1132 East Main Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNINGa. 2021-0008 SSP Lucey, LLC (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions from Ordinance No. 6160 of previous Case No. MR-2020-0006 and MR-2020-0007 for retention of easement from sanitary sewer and storm drain, from part of the abandoned 1300 block of Anderson Avenue, more particularly described herein. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 02-09-2021)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Second Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew, in substantially the form attached, with Dardenelle Long for the lease of the barn at Brown Acres Golf Course for the keeping of animals consistent with zoning requirements, at the address of 406 Brown Road on a portion of Tax Parcel No. 158I-G-001, for an additional term of one (1) year. (District 6)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew, in substantially the form attached, with Chattanooga Hockey, Inc., for the use of a portion of 1785 Reggie White Boulevard, identified as Tax Parcel No. 145K-E-001.01, for an additional term of one (1) year. (District 7)c. A resolution to make certain findings relating to the Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise, Inc. Mai Bell 2 Residential Project, to delegate certain authority to the Health, Educational, and Housing Facility Board, and to authorize the Mayor to enter into and execute an Agreement for Payments in Lieu of Ad Valorem Taxes. (District 9)INFORMATION TECHNOLOGYd. A resolution requesting Purchase Order Blanket 556370 for Target (Vector) Solutions be increased by $15,245.00 to allow training solutions for Moccasin Bend Waste Water Treatment Plant to be added to the contract.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Workse. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1, for Steven Billingsley d/b/a Billingsley Architecture relative to Contract No. P-18-001-101, Limited Renovations at Police Annex, for an increased amount of $19,411.81, for a revised contract amount of $55,811.81. (District 8)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1, for Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., for Contract No. E-20-010-201, Disaster Recovery Management Services Contract, for year one (1) of the four (4) year term blanket contract, for an increased amount of $55,693.00, for a revised contract amount of $316,907.00.g. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30369 to increase the annual not to exceed amount by an additional $150,000.00, for a revised amount not to exceed $550,000.00 for the remainder of year four (4) of a four (4) year term for the On-Call Blanket Contract(s) for the Geo-Environmental Consulting and Construction Materials Testing Services, Contract No. E-16-007-301, for the following six (6) consultant firms: (1) Geoservices, LLC; (2) K.S. Ware and Associates, LLC; (3) S&ME, Inc.; (4) Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.; (5) Terracon Consultants, Inc.; and (6) Thompson Engineering, Inc., based upon the three (3) services categories of geotechnical, construction materials testing, and environmental services that each consultant has qualified.YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENTh. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and Family Development to enter into an agreement with Public Entity Partners from July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021, for the 2020 fund year liability renewal policy, for an amount not to exceed $27,586.00.i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and Family Development to renew the blanket agreement with Volunteer Electric from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021, for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments for the Office of Family Empowerment, for an amount not to exceed $50,000.00.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: PLANNINGa. 2021-0008 SSP Lucey, LLC (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions from Ordinance No. 6160 of previous Case No. MR-2020-0006 and MR-2020-0007 for retention of easement from sanitary sewer and storm drain, from part of the abandoned 1300 block of Anderson Avenue, more particularly described herein. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)6. Ordinances - First Reading: MAYOR’S OFFICEa. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 9365 substituting “ARTSBUILD” for Allied Arts of Greater Chattanooga, Inc.” as the official arts agency of the City of Chattanooga to reflect the designated name as “ARTSBUILD” as the official arts agency of the City of Chattanooga.7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Donation Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with Thomas W. Popp and wife, Ladonna S. Popp, for the acceptance of Tax Parcel No. 110F-C-018 on Hamill Road and to execute all documents necessary for the completion of the transaction. (District 3)b. A resolution to make certain findings relating to The Reserve at Mountain Pass, LP project, to delegate certain authority to the Health, Educational, and Housing Facility Board, and to authorize the Mayor to enter into and execute an Agreement for Payments in Lieu of Ad Valorem Taxes. (District 7)c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to award up to $360,000.00 in HOME Program funding to Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise, Inc. to assist in the development of the Mai Bell 2, a rental housing development located at 1715 Union Avenue consisting of forty-seven (47) units, of which nine (9) units are reserved for income-qualified households. (District 9)FINANCEd. A resolution authorizing the City Treasurer to execute a contract, in substantially the form attached, with Nationwide Recovery Service to provide collection services for the City of Chattanooga for three (3) years beginning March 1, 2021, plus two (2) consecutive one (1) year extensions.HUMAN RESOURCESe. A resolution to amend the contract with Russ Blakely and Associates, LLC, so as to extend the term for three (3) months through July 1, 2021, at no cost to provide benefit advisory and open enrollment services and act as Agent of Record for all benefit options.f. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to enter into an agreement with Johnston & Associates, Inc. for third party administration of injury on duty occupational health programs for a two (2) year term, with a renewal option for an additional three (3) years, for a total contract cost not to exceed $183,480.00 per year.g. A resolution to extend the contract term with ComPsych Corporation for the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) rates for eligible employees are $1.15/employee per month and $1.49/employee per month for sworn employees, for a total contract cost not to exceed $43,500.00.INFORMATION TECHNOLOGYh. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to enter into a one (1) year agreement with Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the Learning Management System software and support, to be used by the City’s Human Resources Department, for an amount not to exceed $37,515.50.MAYOR’S OFFICEi. A resolution authorizing the Mayor’s appointments and re-appointments for the Board of Construction Appeals; Chattanooga Housing Authority; Chattanooga Public Art Commission; Form-Based Code Commission; and Wastewater Regulations Appeal Board, as outlined with the following particulars.PLANNINGj. 2021-0048 Diamound Brown (Special Exceptions Permit Late Night Entertainment). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for use of a Late Night Entertainment facility located at 2301 Milne Street, more particularly described in the attached documents. (District 8)POLICEk. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Police Department to accept an award of $28,000.00 from Hamilton County via the 2019 HSGP (Homeland Security Grant Program) to fund two projects: (1) $18,000.00 active shooter training; and (2) $10,000.00 for police canine, for the period of September 1, 2019 ending April 30, 2022.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksl. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. R-15-002-202, Sterchi Farm Phase 2, to Thomas Brothers Construction Company, Inc., of Hixson, TN, in the amount of $247,520.55, with a contingency amount of $10,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $257,520.55. (District 5)m. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final), for Willoughby Roofing and Sheet Metal, Inc., relative to Contract No. Y-20-010-201, Replacement Roofing Systems for Avondale Head Start, for a decreased amount of $3,498.65, to release the remaining contingency amount of $6,850.00, for a revised contract amount of $65,030.35. (District 9)n. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1, for Crowder Gulf, of Theodore, AL, relative to Contract No. E-20-008-201, Disaster Collection and Disposal Services contract, for an increased amount of $1,232,250.29, for a revised contract amount of $1,679,790.29.o. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew Contract No. W-19-024-201 with BLD Services, LLC, for sanitary sewer mainline full wrap service connection seals, for one (1) year with one (1) year renewal option remaining, for the amount of $460,000.00 annually.Transportationp. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to approve Change Order No. 1, for Gresham Smith relative to Contract No. T-15-010-101, Moccasin Bend Connector (Manufacturers/Hamm Road Gateway), for an increased amount of $34,600.00, for a revised contract amount of $271,595.00. (District 1)q. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to enter into an agreement with Geostabilization International, LLC relative to Contract No. T-21-007 for construction services associated with the slope repair and stabilization of Granada Drive, in accordance with specifications as shown on State Wide Contract SWC 191 Slope Stabilization Services, in the amount of $280,130.00, with a contingency amount of $70,032.50, for a total amount of $350,162.50. (District 6)8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.