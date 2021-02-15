Police Blotter: Woman Says Overnight Guest Cleaned Out Her Bank Account; Angler At Ross's Landing Reels In A Rifle

A woman called police from Jaycee Towers, 500 W Martin Luther King Blvd., and said she had lost her keys, possibly in the parking lot or inside the main hallway. She said there were approximately 25 keys on the key ring including a key fob, P.O. box key, three storage building keys and a key to her safety deposit box. She said she had retraced her steps and still could not find them. Police checked with the Jaycee Tower's management office and observed video of the woman entering the building, but there were no signs of the keys being dropped while inside the building.



A woman on N.

Germantown Road told police that she had money stolen from her card. She said two men and a woman had recently stayed in her apartment. She said during that time, she found the woman holding her debit card and she believes that the woman wrote down the numbers from her card. She said she checked her bank account and all of her money is gone. The woman said she did not have any proof or evidence that any of the three staying with her did this, but she strongly believes they did. She said that her card was never stolen, but it was used at multiple locations without her permission.* * *A man called police from a parking lot at 4510 Hixson Pike. He showed police a busted out window in his truck. He said that it must have happened the night before, after leaving his vehicle in the parking lot. He showed police the tool used to break the window. Police collected the tool for evidence processing. Nothing was taken from the truck.* * *Police were notified by a caller that a red Ford truck had been sitting on their lot at Suburban Club, 2002 E. Main St., for close to eight months and he wanted to make sure it wasn't stolen before having it towed. Police ran the VIN and the vehicle did not come back as stolen. The vehicle will be towed via "private property tow."* * *A woman called and said that a Chromebook laptop was stolen from her mother's house on Robbins Street. She said she is not sure who took it or when they took it. She said the laptop was given to her son by Orchard Knob Elementary for school work. She said she has notified the school and is in need of a report. She said she is not sure how much the laptop is worth and has no serial number at this time. The woman called police later and said that someone had returned the laptop to her by putting it inside a plastic bag and placing it under a chair on her front porch. She still has no idea who took it.* * *While at the Tiger Mart, 3725 Jenkins Road, police were handed an envelope of medicine. The clerk said that she attempted to hand it to the county officer prior and they told her to give it to a city officer. Inside the envelope were five packages of medicine with a name on them. The envelope was then turned into Property and made releasable.* * *A woman said that her car was broken into at Ochs Highway/Sanders Road while she and her husband were hiking. She said someone busted the front passenger window and took her wallet. She said the wallet contained her ID and $50 in gift cards.* * *Police were called to an apartment on Douglas Street by a woman who said she was being harassed by her roommate. The woman said the roommate has been sending CashApp requests for $300 over and over. She said the roommate has also been contacting her father asking for $300. The woman said the roommate has punched holes in the drywall in the common area inside the apartment. She also said she feels trapped inside her bedroom because she doesn't want to be in the common area when the roommate is home because she just wants to avoid the confrontation. The woman said she was going to talk to the property management about the problem, but wanted police to document what she is experiencing. During the time police were speaking to the woman, the roommate came to the door multiple times and opened the door, then locked the door. At the end of the conversation, the roommate exited the apartment and left the area on foot.* * *A woman on Lindsay Street called police to report finding a firearm in her home. Police located a FNH Fiveseven pistol behind a radiator heater in the kitchen of her residence. In close proximity to that gun, police located a Bryco 380 pistol as well. The woman said neither pistol belonged to her and they should not be in the residence. The woman said she did not know who the pistols belonged to, and did not know how they got into her residence. When asked if she knew how the firearms could have been brought into her residence, she said her aunt was in her apartment a couple weeks ago when she arrived home, however she did not know if the aunt placed them there. When asked if anyone else lives in the residence, she said her brother lives in the apartment with her, but then said it could not be his, stating "He has been in trouble where he can't own a gun." Before leaving the area police had dispatch check the firearms to see if they were stolen. The Bryco did not have a return. The FNH Fiveseven was found to be stolen since Sept. 23 of 2014. The owner was notified of the recovery. Both firearms will be submitted to Property.* * *Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at 5953 Shaw Ave. Police found a white male was behind the wheel asleep. The vehicle was a red 2001 Chevy Tahoe red with TN plates. The man was identified and he told police he pulled off the highway to go to sleep. He said while driving, he was getting sleepy. The vehicle he was driving look like it had made contact with a concrete wall. The man said he did not hit anything. The vehicle had insurance and the man had a valid drivers license. The man was free to leave the area.* * *Police located a vehicle that came up as stolen traveling on Gunbarrel Road. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop, when the driver fled at a high rate of speed. The driver was traveling on Igou Gap Road when he lost control of the vehicle. The owner was notified of the vehicle recovery, however the vehicle was disabled due to damage. The vehicle was towed to Monteagle Towing, 6808 Conner Lane. Police removed the vehicle from NCIC.* * *A woman called police from 2000 Marshall St. When officers arrived, she pointed 10 feet past a "No Dumping" sign at a full garbage bag. Police opened the bag and discovered a dead dog. Police notified dispatch, who contacted McKamey Center.* * *A man called police and said his daughter had been driving his vehicle and the vehicle had broken down on Interstate 75 southbound. He said that he picked her up and took her home. When he went back to get the vehicle, he discovered that the tag on the vehicle had been stolen. He made arrangements for the vehicle to be towed back to his home. The vehicle is a blue Chevrolet Blazer. Police notified NCIC.* * *Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle and people on Norcross Road. Officers found a man outside of his truck trying to talk to a woman. The woman told police she was upset that the man had been mean to her. It appeared that the woman might have been intoxicated. The man and woman talked through their differences and the man agreed to take the woman to a gas station so that she could use their phone.* * *A man called police to report his lost wallet. He said he was at Walmart, 501 Signal Mountain Road, a week ago around 9 or 10 p.m. and he had his wallet out at the check-out line. He said he then left there and later realized that it was gone when he got home around midnight. He said he's not sure what happened to it and he must have lost it somehow after leaving Walmart.* * *A man on Provence Street wanted to report some suspicious activity. He had video footage of three people that supposedly came from the upstairs apartment above him. One of the three began to look inside the man's car and continued to stand next to it for a few minutes. The man does not know the individual and just wanted to have a report made.* * *The owner of Amigo Restaurant, 5874 Brainerd Road, said a female outside of his business was asking customers for money. The man said he wanted the woman to move from outside of his business. Police spoke with the woman, who said she would move and not cause further issues.* * *A person called and reported people had been sitting on the side of the building in their car for hours at Chatt Inn, 2000 E 23rd St. Police spoke with two women who were sitting in the car. The passenger was unable to answer police questions in a logical manner. The driver was instructed to drive their vehicle and find somewhere else to be since the business was closing and they had no reason to be at the location. Both left without incident.* * *A man on Chestnut Street told police that sometime overnight someone entered his unlocked 2015 Scion tC and scattered his papers all about. He said that his Glock 19 was the only thing taken. He said that it is in a black tyvec holster and loaded with 12 + 1 rounds. He said that he does not have the serial number, and police told him to call with the number once he had it.* * *A woman called police to her car on Shallowford Road and said her boyfriend's sister was acting erratically in the vehicle. She said she and the sister were in a verbal disorder. She said she didn't want anything to do with the sister, and also said she does not want the sister going back to her house in Whitwell. The sister said she was going to take a bus back home to Louisiana.

A man called police and said that while he was fishing at Ross's Landing, he reeled in a rifle. He said he wanted to turn the rifle into police. Due to the condition of the rifle, the manufacturer of the rifle is unknown, and a serial number cannot be located. The rifle was taken to Property.

