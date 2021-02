Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, DISMOND DESHAUN

4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373435031

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

---

ARAIZA, JORGE FRANCISCO

7833 SAYLOR TRAIL HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

BARNETT, GARY DON

738 MAULETH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BOWYER, DENNIS LEE

12726 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DASIY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BUCHANAN, MARKEASHA SHANA

1417 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM OVER $1,000

---

BUFORD, RAYMOND LEE

2810 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073304

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CASLIN, SHAQUISHA DEMETRIA

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COBURN, EVERETT HOWARD

160 MTN OMERIA RD BALLDROUGE, 30080

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-HEROIN

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

COLVIN, TAWON

2111 BENNET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

---

CRAWLEY, WILLIAM MICHAEL

3601 CLARMONT EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CRISP, MITCHELL LEON

727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

DOMINGO TOMAS, ABEL MYNOR

2805 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency:

IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

GEORGE, ANTHONY JERMAINE

301 CROLL CT CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

---

GODFREY, CHRISTOPHER NATHAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INDECENT EXPOSURE

---

GREGORY, RUSSEL LEE

1053 WALDEN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SIMPLE POSS.

MARIJUANAFELONY EVADING---GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID2122 ELENA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, EXPIREDPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONTHEFT OF IDENTITY---HARGIS, ROBERT MATTHEW16246 BECK ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---HENDERSON, CHRISTIE4725 SABRINA LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HOLDER, LUCAS SHANE5012 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37373Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY---HOWARD, DEANGELO JERMAINE6335 HANSELY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374063561Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEYVA, ANGEL1679 HAMLET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---ODELL, CHRISTOPHER NMN3305 CRESTSTONE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PALLAS, SPENCER DRAKE8830 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 373794420Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PUGH, TREVOR NATHANIEL8857 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PURSLEY, DUSTIN CARROL36 BLOODWORTH CT, FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---REDDEN, DUSTIN QUINN18 MIMOSA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---REGAN, KRYSTA701 GERMANTOWN RD APT 502 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---RHODES, LARRY DEWAYNE1614 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---ROBBINS, THOMAS LEBRON2414 EAST 13TH CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES---SAINT, KRISTI MOOREHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)---SISEMORE, ROBERT FRANKLIN1607 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045122Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SMITH, MEGAN444 CARLLDIETZ ROAD COOKVILLE, 38501Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SUTTON, SHUNTEL OEGAN1100 NORTH HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSIONOF CONTROLLED S---SWANK, KURTIS R7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS---THOMPSON, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN1103 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL SIMULATION---VERACRUZ, CARLOS EDUARDO218 BUCK RIDGE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSS OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH---WADDLE, CHRISTOPHER AVERY209 HEMPHILL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East Ridge(POSSESSION OF COCAINE)(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)---WHITLOCK, LEONARD EDWARD2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WILLIAMS, TERRAN KATHERINE5212 B DONLYN LN DUPLEX B HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE