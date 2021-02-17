2 People Shot On Mackey Avenue In East Brainerd

Two people were shot in East Brainerd late Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened in the 1100 block of Mackey Avenue.
The call came in just before 5 p.m.
The location was in the vicinity of Storm Car Wash.
February 17, 2021
Police received a call about a disorder on N. Marks Avenue. A woman said she and her boyfriend recently broke up. The boyfriend was over at her house and she wanted him to leave. The boyfriend ... (click for more)
A woman was seriously injured in a crash at Soddy Daisy early Wednesday afternoon.
Police said four other occupants of a second vehicle involved in the wreck fled the scene.
The crash was ... (click for more)
Police received a call about a disorder on N. Marks Avenue. A woman said she and her boyfriend recently broke up. The boyfriend was over at her house and she wanted him to leave. The boyfriend gathered his belongings and then vacated the property in a peaceful manner.
* * *
An employee of Stardust Spiritual Shoppe, 5012 Hwy 58., called police and said the night before ... (click for more)
Congratulations to David Leatherwood who is retiring after 52 years of faithful and friendly service as store manager in the Hixson area. David will officially retire from Food City but has also served competently for previous owners, BI-LO and of course Chattanooga’s own Red Food store.
My association with David began when I was a representative for Coca-Cola Bottling. To say ... (click for more)
I found myself laughing as I waited my turn for my second dose of the Moderna vaccine yesterday. It’s kinda’ like going back and reading the fine print in a contract – “Oh, by the way, about 80 percent of those who get their second dose are doomed to misery. You’ll have a splitting headache because your fever will be about 102. There is the nausea, of course, and the chills. Some ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga announced its fall 2021 football schedule today. The Mocs have five home contests as part of an 11-game slate in the fall of 2021.
UTC opens on Thursday Night, Sept. 2, against Austin Peay at Finley Stadium. Kickoff against the Governors is set for 7:30 p.m. (E.S.T.).
There are three other home contests in October, including ... (click for more)
A gunslinger has arrived, all the way from Norway. Chattanooga Football Club is thrilled to announce the signing of Norwegian striker Markus Naglestad for the 2021 season. Markus is a seasoned professional who has scored goals in every division in which he’s played.
“We are excited to have signed Markus!” said Peter Fuller, Head Coach, Chattanooga FC. “He is a player that ... (click for more)