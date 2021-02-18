 Thursday, February 18, 2021 44.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


County Officials Urge 80 Percent Vaccination Rate In Hamilton County "To Get Back To Normal"

Thursday, February 18, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said vaccinations are the only way life can get back to “normal” during his weekly COVID-19 update press conference.

“With the vaccinations going on, we’re starting to see a significant improvement in our community. We want to get back to being normal,” Mayor Coppinger said. “We’re hoping we can get to 80 percent of our residents in Hamilton County to be vaccinated. If you know people who are not wanting to be vaccinated, please talk to them and get them to be vaccinated, because this is going to help us get back to normal in our county.“

He reiterated that people who are 65 years and older are now eligible for the vaccine, and said people in the 1B classification are also eligible. Health department administrator Becky Barnes gave examples of who are in this group.

“This includes all public and private schools. This does not include parents who homeschool,” Ms. Barnes said. “It also includes school staff, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, school secretaries, and school administrators. It does not include staff or teachers in higher education at this time.”

Director of administrator services Sabrina Novak also had an opportunity to speak about the third vaccination site at Enterprise South, which opens Friday. She said that even though the county has planned for this for a while, people can expect hiccups to occur.

“We’re starting with the smallest loop to refine our processes and see how things go. Every site is unique, and you may think it’s perfect but there’s something you’ll need to work out,” Ms. Novak said. “The lovely thing about the location is that we have the possibility to expand it to a larger loop (if they get more vaccines). We have that possibility. We greatly appreciate the public’s patience with us.”

Both Ms. Barnes and Mayor Coppinger stressed the importance of continuing to wear masks and social distance while avoiding large gatherings when possible. Mayor Coppinger said the numbers are trending in the right direction, but that is only happening because rules are being followed.

“Our hospitalizations have gone down, as well as those in intensive care,” Mayor Coppinger said. “Our positivity rates are going in the right direction too. We want to make sure we’ve continued to do what we’ve asked all along, which is to wear your mask, avoid large gatherings, social distance, and to use good personal hygiene.

“About our mask mandate, there seems to be confusion from time to time. This has allowed us to keep our economy going and keep sporting events going. And to have a lot of normalcy in our lives. It’s critical to mask up and to keep up the social distancing and good hygiene.”

Ms. Barnes said about 10 percent of the county has received the first dose of the vaccine, and around four percent have received a second dosage. This is mostly in-line with the rest of the country, which is at 12 percent and 4.7 percent respectively.

“All of our indicators are moving in the right direction. Our numbers are down, but we are not out of it,” Ms. Barnes said, saying that she can’t be sure if there will be another spike in the future. “The very honest answer is that no one knows for sure one way or another. The best way to continue the downward trend is to get our population vaccinated as quickly as possible. And we have to continue all the measures we’ve been doing.”

 

 

 

 

 


February 18, 2021

Mayor Candidate Gets Adverse Ruling At City Beer Board

February 18, 2021

Police Blotter: Man With Devil Horn Tattoos Makes Off With Pal's $300; Woman No Longer Welcome At Edwin, Buffalo Wild Wings

February 18, 2021

2 People Shot On Mackey Avenue In East Brainerd; Man, 27, Critically Injured


In the effort to reduce violence that had been occurring in and around event halls, Chattanooga passed amendments to the city code several years ago. A special gathering, which is usually advertised ... (click for more)

A woman on Jersey Pike told police that her unlocked vehicle was unlawfully entered and ransacked. She said no items were taken, only thrown around in the vehicle. She said that she is worried ... (click for more)

Two people were shot in East Brainerd late Wednesday afternoon. Responding officers found the two victims at the scene in the 1100 block of Mackey Avenue A man, 27, was in critical condition. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Mayor Candidate Gets Adverse Ruling At City Beer Board

In the effort to reduce violence that had been occurring in and around event halls, Chattanooga passed amendments to the city code several years ago. A special gathering, which is usually advertised on social media and on flyers, is defined as an event that meets four conditions: It lasts until after midnight, a fee is charged for admission, beer or alcohol is allowed and the location ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man With Devil Horn Tattoos Makes Off With Pal's $300; Woman No Longer Welcome At Edwin, Buffalo Wild Wings

A woman on Jersey Pike told police that her unlocked vehicle was unlawfully entered and ransacked. She said no items were taken, only thrown around in the vehicle. She said that she is worried due to her having personal information in the vehicle, but has had no indication that her identity is being used. No suspect information is known. No damage was done to the vehicle. * ... (click for more)

Opinion

Tim Kelly Proves Himself Not A Nice Enough Guy

A while ago I wrote an opinion stating that Tim Kelly is a "nice enough guy" although not the best choice for mayor. Today I see where he joined in on Facebook in celebration of the death of Rush Limbaugh. In my mind, and I hope in those of thousands of other Chattanoogans, his post proves me wrong. He is not a nice guy. And he's just shown us who he really is - an extreme ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Biden Vs. 400M Owners

As you probably know by now, in the year 2020 – during which Joe Biden was elected as President of the United States – it has been reported that 39,695,315 guns were legally purchased in the United States, which is a full 40 percent more than were bought in 2019. You should also be aware that in the month of January, during while Biden took the Presidential Oath and became the most ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Announce 2021 Schedule

The Chattanooga Lookouts released on Thursday the team’s 2021 regular season schedule. The Lookouts’ 120 game season kicks off at home on Tuesday, May 4, against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. It will be the first time in over 20 months that the Lookouts will be able to invite fans back to AT&T Field. “We have been waiting for this day since our 2019 season ended and we are ... (click for more)

UTC Softball Looks To Open Season With Chattanooga Challenge

After impending weather forced a cancelation in travel plans last weekend, the Chattanooga Mocs softball program will look to open the 2021 season for the second time, now by hosting the annual Chattanooga Challenge at Jim Frost Stadium. Chattanooga will host the likes of WKU, Indiana State and Kennesaw State with the tournament running from Friday, February 19 through Sunday, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors