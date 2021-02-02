Dayton Woman Charged In Sale Creek Shooting At House Where Her Ex's New Girlfriend Was Present

The suspected instigator of an early January shootout is now in custody.

On Jan. 5, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Mount Tabor Road at Sale Creek. A witness who was present during the shooting said Sheena Rashay Smith came to the house around midnight and began shooting into a vehicle parked in the driveway.

When the witness came out of the house to see what the noise was, he said Ms. Smith pointed a handgun with a laser attached to it at him, and asked, "Do you want to play too?” When the victim came outside to try to talk to Ms. Smith, she shot at him. Deputies said Ms. Smith then fled the scene.

The detective spoke to the victim, who said Ms. Smith is his ex-girlfriend, and gave an account consistent with what the witness said. The victim also said he got a 22 caliber rifle from his house and began to return fire once he got back into the house.

Police were told that the victim's new girlfriend was inside the residence at the time of the shooting.

The detective then spoke to Ms. Smith at her house on Shawnee Drive in Dayton, Tn. She said she was at the Mount Tabor residence to visit the victim, witness, and one other witness. She told them an argument occurred between all parties, and that the witness and victim grabbed firearms from the back bedroom and shot at her as she ran away. Ms. Smith said she did not have or shoot a firearm.

Ms. Smith had two injuries on her back she said were gunshot wounds.

Detectives said they discovered evidence that support the victim and witness’s statements.

Ms. Smith, 37, was taken into custody on Monday and is charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.