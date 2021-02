Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 162 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 12,772.There were 2,996 new cases, as that total reached 755,412 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 50,685, 362 more than Monday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 4,530 cases, up 35; 50 deaths; 187 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 1,962 cases, up 2; 53 deaths; 131 hospitalizations.up 1Dade County: 968 cases, up 11; 8 deaths; 47 hospitalizationsWalker County: 5,156 cases, up 59; 67 deaths; 210 hospitalizations, up 1Whitfield County: 13,508 cases, up 36; 168 deaths, up 3; 656 hospitalizations, up 2

Georgia Has 162 New Coronavirus Deaths; 2,996 New Cases

