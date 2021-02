Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACKERMAN-DEDEKUMA, ISRAEL

4813 STAGGHORN COURT WINTER SPRINGS, 32708

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FIRST DEGREE MURDER

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

---

ARNETT, JOSEPHINE MARIE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)

---

BLANTON, MELISSA N

124 HOLLAND ROAD MORRISON, 37357

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BOLES, BIRUN LAWRENCE

1176 LAKESIDE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

---

BROWN, KALEB MARSHALL

980 TOWNSEND LN TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

COLLINS, DAISHUAN LERRUN

1009 N HICKORY ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

CORN - CRUTCHFIELD, JAMES WARD

1602 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

CORNETT, HEATHER ELIZABETH

4811 BILL JONES RD APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ENGLISH, WILLIAM DANIEL

3390 EASTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

RESISTING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

---

FAYD, SHEIKH T

1131 UNIVERSITY BLVD W SILVERSPRING, 20902

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VANDALISM

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

---

FRANK, MORGAN

7926 FOSTER LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

GUTHRIE, DAKOTA WARD

1175 N LONG HOLLOW RD CHICKAMUAGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

---

HALL, BRITTAINY A

2052 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37377

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

HARRIS, KATHRINE

646 HARRIS LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

HEREFORD, SHUN LAMONT

7102 TYNER CROSSING DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)

---

HILL, JAMES MATTHEW

23 CENTURY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)

---

HORTON, JAWAN EUGENE

1401 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073211

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JENNINGS, ALDWIN DEWAYNE

3824 MONTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113122

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

JOEL, CRAIG W

6941 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

JOHNSON, JAMES ALLEN

HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

LOCKLIN, DESMOND LAQUWAN

807 WEST MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MADDING, BROOKE LATRICE

810 W 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

MASON, HOLLI ELIZABETH

2706 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071250

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

INDECENT EXPOSURE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

MASTON, ANTONIO

4920 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102151

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

---

MCGRAW, JEFF MCKENZIE

196 YUCCA DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

MORGAN, STEVEN L

3225 PLAZA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374191527

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

PRESLEY, RONNIE WYATT

1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

PULLEY, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN

2414 LYNDON AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

RAINES, DONALD ALLEN

9833 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY

---

SCROGGS-MANN, JAMES CALVIN

1907 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 373434908

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOM ASSAULT)

---

SHARP, TRAVIS LEE

112 WILCOX RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

BURGLARY

---

SMITH, ANIJAH JESSIE

740 MARY AGNES DR ROSSVILLE, 307412128

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

---

SMITH, ANTHONY DAVID

1737 S CLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS METH RESALE

SPEEDING

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

---

SMITH, GERALD ANTONIO

127 GOODSON AVE APT 15 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

SPRATLING, JASON LEBRON

1725 NEWTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

STARLING, MICHAEL P

107 SIGNAL HILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

STEVENS, TRACY L

1716 ROSA L PARKS BLVD NASHVILLE, 37208

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

STEWART, DAVID EUGENE

1203 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

WALKER, LAURA MARIE

1521 DALLAS LAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

WALKER, SHEREAN LANA

201 EADS ST APT 347 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

---

WEST, HAROLD ODELL

1113 LIBERTY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

WOODS, ERIC LEBRON

1815 E 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

ATTEMPTED CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

ATTEMPTED CRIMINAL HOMICIDE