Here is the Walker County arrest report for Feb. 15-21:

PURSLEY DUSTIN CAROLL W/M 34 OFFICER BARKLEY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

STEPHENS CRISTA ANTIONETTE W/F 38 OFFICER MILLER FTA(F)

HAHNA JODY WAYNE W/M 48 OFFICER YOUNG CONTEMPT OF COURT

WRIGHT SHANE EUGENE W/M OFFICER FERGUSON RETURN FROM HOSPITAL

HARRIS GAVIN MICHAEL W/M 18 OFFICER WORLEY M.

STATUTORY RAPE

BULLOCH KAWON DESHANE B/M 18 EVANS RPD BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO THE STATE, ATTEMPTING TO FLEE

REYNOLDS BRIAN ALEXANDER W/M 40 OFFICER HAVEN SIMPLE BATTERY FVA, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

VANDERGRIFF TRACY DAWN W/F 51 OFFICER HAVEN WARRANTS

HARDIMAN ROBERT LACUZ B/M 21 OFFICER SCARBROUGH FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

ROBERTS TYLER LABRON B/M 28 SELF PROBATION VIOLATION, SIMPLE ASSAULT FVA

SMITH TIMOTHY WADE W/M 47 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

MOORE ROBERT THOMAS W/M 32 OFFICER YOUNG FAILURE TO REGISTER AS SEX OFFENDER

PALMER JOSEPH CHRISTIAN W/M 27 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY, PAROLE VIOLATION

ROBERTSON MICHAEL WESLEY W/M 49 OFFICER MILLER POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – FELONY

PARKER KEITH FRANKLIN W/M 40 OFFICER MAROON RETURNING FROM DOCTOR OFFICE

EDWARDS JEREMY SHANE W/M 39 OFFICER MAROON RETURNING FROM DOCTOR OFFICE

FARMER BARRON ANTONIO B/M 42 OFFICER BRANNON RETURNING FROM DOCTOR OFFICE

SHORT ROBERT LEE W/M 31 OFFICER MAROON RETURNING FROM DOCTOR OFFICE

YODER AMY FELISA W/F 44 OFFICER SCHRADER POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, ABANDONMENT OF CERTAIN DANGEROUS DRUGS, POISONS, OR CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES (10 COUNTS), DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, SALE, DISTRIBUTION, OR POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS DRUGS (10 COUNTS), SIMPLE ASSAULT – FVA

SAMS ROBERT LESTER W/M 43 OFFICER CLARK PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

DEBERRY JEFFERY TAD W/M 31 OFFICER JONES DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, TAILLIGHT VIOLATION

GRIFFITH MARY KATHERINE W/F 27 OFFICER MILLER WARRANT/ASSAULT, TERRORISTIC THREATS, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

TUMBLIN CORY LEE W/M 26 LPD HOUSER SHOPLIFTING

BRATCHER JONATHAN JACOB W/M 46 SELF RETURN FROM FURLOUGH

ROJAS AXEL CABREN H/M 21 OFFICER THOMASON DRIVING WITHOUT VALID LICENSE/ IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

CRAFT DONALD RAYMOND W/M 33 LPD SIMPLE BATTERY FVA

CHASE JESSICA LOGAN W/F 26 DTF POSS. OF METH, POSS. OF SCHEDULE 2

WOODS RONYALE ANTINO B/M 51 OFFICER MITCHELL DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, EXPIRED PLATE

SMITH HUNTER GREGORY W/M 28 DTF POSS. OF METH, POSS. OF SCHEDULE 2

SMITH PAYTON MCRAY W/M 23 DTF POSS. OF METH, POSS. OF SCHEDULE 2

RAMINE WESLEY LEBRON W/M 72 P. STANFIELD AGGRAVATED CHILD MOLESTATION, SODEMY

COX ANITA JOSEPHINE W/F 51 DTF TRAFFICKING METH, POSS. OF FIREARM BY FELON, POSS. OF METH

CROWE ANTHONY RAY W/M 57 DTF TRAFFICKING METH, POSS. OF FIREARM BY FELON, POSS. OF METH

CLAYTON BARRY ALLEN W/M 59 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION (F)

WALDROP STEVEN TODD W/M 48 BURGESS DUI- DRUGS

CARROLL JEREMY KEITH W/M 41 BURGESS BATTERY- FVA

RAMIREZ ELOY GALINDO H/M 39 FT. O PD COKER SIMPLE BATTERY FVA CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE

PAYNE JOSHUA ALEXANDER W/M 25 OFFICER AGREDANO FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DUI, EXPIRED TAG

JOHNSON JEREMIAH ARBY W/M 43 OFFICER HEAD RECKLESS CONDUCT

PARKER MICHAEL ANDERSON W/M 43 OFFICER BURGESS PROBATION VIOLATION(F)

HODGE ELIJAH CURTIS W/M 40 OFFICER WALKER

CALLAHAN TIMOTHY LAWRENCE W/M 42 OFFICER BURGESS AGG ASSAULT FVA, OTHER WEAPON AGG ASSAULT

PUTNAM RILEY NIGAL W/M 18 OFFICER AGREDANO DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN, SPEEDING

HOWARD RANDY SERVAN B/M 51 OFFICER CARTER DUI REFUSAL

KING RON LAMAR B/M 25 OFFICER FOUTS POSS. OF DRUGS IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER

GOMEX DAPHNE DARCAL B/F 23 OFFICER SPROUSE CRUELTY TO CHILDREN (F) 2ND DEGREE X 2

CRUMLEY RANDY SCOTT W/M 35 OFFICER COOK WARRANT/ SIMPLE BATTERY FVA/ CRIMINAL TRESPASS

ADKINS RYAN NICHOLAS W/M 21 OFFICER REYNOLDS ROBBERY

WILSON STEPHANIE LEANN W/F 35 OFFICER GAYLON POSS. OF METH, POSS. OF SCHEDULE 2