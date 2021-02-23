Hagerty Opposes Thomas-Greenfield For United Nations Post

Senator Bill Hagerty, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, on Tuesday opposed the nomination of former Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

He said, “The United States needs a representative at the United Nations who fully comprehends the diplomatic, economic, technological, military, and moral dimensions of the most serious global challenge we face - the Communist regime in China as well as one who is clear-eyed about other threats to our Republic and allies.

“Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield has a record of repeatedly downplaying Communist China’s predatory actions, including at a paid speech that she gave at a Chinese government-funded Confucius Institute in 2019, and also waffled on acknowledging the genocide against Uyghurs taking place in China during her confirmation hearing. Contrary to the nominee’s previous claims, China does not have ‘a firm commitment to good governance, gender equity, and the rule of law.’ For these reasons, I could not support her confirmation.”