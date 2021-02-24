Woman, 40, Dies In Wreck On I-75 South After Running Into Truck

A 40-year-old woman died in a wreck on I-75 southbound on Wednesday morning after crashing into the back of a truck.

At approximately 9:50 a.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a fatal vehicle crash at 980 Interstate 75 South. A Kenworth tractor trailer was traveling south on I-75 in the middle lane. A Honda Accord was traveling in the same direction behind the truck.

For unknown reasons, the Honda struck the rear of the truck, left the roadway, and struck a guardrail.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene by Hamilton County EMS. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The driver and passenger in the truck did not report injuries on scene.