Woman, 40, Dies In Wreck On I-75 South After Running Into Truck

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

A 40-year-old woman died in a wreck on I-75 southbound on Wednesday morning after crashing into the back of a truck.
 
At approximately 9:50 a.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a fatal vehicle crash at 980 Interstate 75 South. A Kenworth tractor trailer was traveling south on I-75 in the middle lane. A Honda Accord was traveling in the same direction behind the truck.
 
For unknown reasons, the Honda struck the rear of the truck, left the roadway, and struck a guardrail.
 
The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene by Hamilton County EMS. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
 
The driver and passenger in the truck did not report injuries on scene.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

All Involved In Bradley County Street Fight Caught On Video Are In Custody

All adult and juvenile suspects involved in the videoed fight that occurred on Sunday evening in the 100 block of Puente Drive in Bradley County are now in custody. Alexus Silva, Jared Grugor, Delilah Leon and Timothy Morgan have all been charged with riot. Timothy Morgan, as well as one juvenile, have received an additional charge of attempted second-degree murder.

