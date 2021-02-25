All Involved In Bradley County Street Fight Caught On Video Are In Custody

All adult and juvenile suspects involved in the videoed fight that occurred on Sunday evening in the 100 block of Puente Drive in Bradley County are now in custody.

Alexus Silva, 18, Jared Gruver, 18, Delilah Leon, 19, and Timothy Morgan, 20, have all been charged with riot. Morgan, as well as one juvenile, have received an additional charge of attempted second-degree murder.

As of approximately 11 a.m.

on Wednesday, both juvenile suspects were taken into custody at the Bradley County Juvenile Detention Center. Warrants were served on all adult suspects, who were each contacted by approximately 3 p.m. and each voluntarily turned themselves in by approximately 5:15 p.m.

In the video, a number of people are seen yelling at each other, then a fight breaks out. One man is knocked to the ground. Some in the group hit him with their fists, while others kicked him as he lay on the ground.