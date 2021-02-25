 Thursday, February 25, 2021 Weather

All Involved In Bradley County Street Fight Caught On Video Are In Custody

Thursday, February 25, 2021

  • Timothy William Morgan

  • Alexus Nicole Silva

  • Delilah Leelynn Leon

  • Jared Thomas Gruver


All adult and juvenile suspects involved in the videoed fight that occurred on Sunday evening in the 100 block of Puente Drive in Bradley County are now in custody.

 

Alexus Silva, 18, Jared Gruver, 18, Delilah Leon, 19, and Timothy Morgan, 20, have all been charged with riot. Morgan, as well as one juvenile, have received an additional charge of attempted second-degree murder.

 

As of approximately 11 a.m.

on Wednesday, both juvenile suspects were taken into custody at the Bradley County Juvenile Detention Center. Warrants were served on all adult suspects, who were each contacted by approximately 3 p.m. and each voluntarily turned themselves in by approximately 5:15 p.m.

 

In the video, a number of people are seen yelling at each other, then a fight breaks out. One man is knocked to the ground. Some in the group hit him with their fists, while others kicked him as he lay on the ground.


February 25, 2021

Police checked out a vandalism complaint on Pelican Drive. Once on scene, officers spoke with the plant manager, who said three people entered his lot that was locked around 1:54 in the morning. The suspects were all white males and looked fairly young. He said they did not take any property out of the vehicles parked in the lot. The suspects did discharge multiple fire extinguishers

Mayor candidate Wade Hinton and Russell Gilbert decried the news that the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Shallowford Road and North Moore Road will be closed. Mr. Hinton said, "Yesterday, we were saddened to learn Walmart plans to close its Neighborhood Market located on Shallowford Road. In addition to the potential loss of jobs for hard-working Chattanoogans, this closure creates

Kindhearted, Loving People Still Abound

The other morning, I was with my sweet daughter and we were on the way to work. I was on another planet as we motored down Signal and when we got about 50 feet from the Krystal, my girl yelled "KRYSTAL!" Instinctively, I ram-jammed the brakes and whipped the truck to the right and there we were in line for a great bacon egg and cheese please biscuit with a big, fat bucket of coffee-

Roy Exum: Siskin’s True "Possibility"

When I got word that due to the COVID pandemic, the 18th annual "Possibilities" Luncheon would be a viral affair, my heart sank all the way to my "nub." I was in a small crowd when the founding father of the hospital, the sensational Bob Main, told us about his idea almost 20 years ago. Bob, you'll remember, stood in a brisk wind over 30 years ago when the very first concrete turned

Mocs Fall In Overtime At Mercer

The Chattanooga Mocs led for a majority of the game but not when it mattered most in an 81-77 overtime loss at Mercer. The loss assured the Mocs of a spot in the 4-5 seeded matchup at the Ingles Southern Conference Championships presented by General Shale in 10 days. David Jean-Baptiste (24) and Malachi Smith (22) combined for 46 points with Smith just missing a double-double

Lee's Andrea Hudson Stepping Down As Volleyball Coach

Andrea Hudson had never coached in a college volleyball game before former Lee University President Dr. Paul Conn selected her to become the team's third head coach. After 30 years of registering one of the top winning marks on any collegiate level, 839 wins against just 343 defeats, Hudson announces her retirement from coaching at the end of this spring's volleyball season.


