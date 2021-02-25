 Friday, February 26, 2021 53.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


East Ridge Approves 2 New Police Officers With Starting Pay Of $67,801; 25 Apply Thus Far To Operate Large Liquor Stores At Each End Of Town

Thursday, February 25, 2021 - by Gail Perry

In order to continue providing the same level of service that East Ridge residents are accustomed to getting, Police Chief Stan Allen requested that the council approve hiring two additional police officers. The department currently is facing a shortage of manpower, partially attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. City Manager Chris Dorsey told the council that if the request was approved, a budget amendment would be required for the remaining three months of fiscal year 2020-2021 because it was not included in the budget.

 

The council approved spending approximately $43,100 for April through June this year to fund the two additional officers. That includes $33,900 for salary and benefits and $9,200 for equipment. The department needs to hire officers who are already Tennessee P.O.S.T. Certified and can begin working immediately, said the chief. The starting pay for each officer will be $67,801.

 

The cost of two more police for a full year will be $136,600 for salary, benefits and miscellaneous expenses. The city will also need to purchase two new police vehicles. The price of two Ford Interceptor SUVs is $67,044. They will need to have extra police equipment that will add $34,722 more to the cost. The equipment can be paid for with money from the city’s drug fund.

 

The city manager told the council that when approving these additional police, there must also be a commitment to fund the positions in the future. Chief Allen will start advertising for the two new officers.

 

In November the council approved making renovations and ADA enhancements to both the East Ridge City Hall and to the Fire and Police Service Center. Assistant City Manager Kenny Custer reported that two bids had been received and that the staff recommended accepting the one from Integrated Properties for an amount not to exceed $291,589. The auditorium where court and council meetings are held will be closed off in order to secure the area. The main front entrance will be made handicap accessible. An attorney work space and permanent permit window will be added, and lockers will be refurbished. Many of the changes to the building will be ADA upgrades, he said. In the police and fire service center, a significant sewer drain problem will be repaired and bathrooms will be remodeled.

 

An amendment passed on the final reading at the Thursday council meeting that changed the zoning ordinance to allow liquor stores to locate in multiple zones. After the approval, stores that sell liquor and wine can operate in zones C-1 Tourism Commercial District, C-2 General Commercial District, C-4 Planned Commerce Center District, C-5 Neighborhood Commercial District and C-6 Low Traffic District. Two of these businesses will be allowed to operate in East Ridge. One large liquor store will be on the eastern side of East Ridge and another can be located on the western side of town. City Manager Dorsey told the council that as of today, 25 individuals have picked up application forms for the stores. The applications are due to be returned on March 15. After credentials and background checks are done on the applicants, two winners will be chosen by lottery.

 

Rezoning was also approved for property at 6205 Ringgold Road. This parcel of land had been zoned both R-1 Residential District and M-2 Light Industrial District. The owner, Rawter Realty, requested a change for the property to the single zone of C-2 General Commercial District. Approved for the change was given on first reading, following the planning commission’s recommendation.

 

Each council member made an appointment to the East Ridge Personnel Board. The reappointment of Pamela Beard was made by Mayor Brian Williams, Robert Jones, made by Vice Mayor Mike Chauncey, and Doris Rogers by Council member Jacky Cagle. Council member Esther Helton appointed Frances Pope and Council member Andrea Witt chose Debbie Moorefield.

 

The city will donate 27 surplus ballistic vests to the town of Lookout Mountain, Tn. Chief Allen said that a waiver was written by City Attorney Mark Litchford and has been signed by Chief Chuck Wells from Lookout Mountain to acknowledge that the vests are out of date.

 

City Manager Dorsey told the council that some paving is allowed with COVID-19 relief money. He plans to submit for approval several main roads in East Ridge that are in need of resurfacing.

 

He also said that the city is proposing to close McDonald Road at the state line. This road originally was intended to be a neighborhood street, not a thoroughfare. Despite the road being posted that no trucks are allowed, many have started using it as a bypass to Mack Smith Road. The matter will be taken to the planning commission for approval before it is brought to the council for a vote, Assistant City Manager Custer said.

 

After working for the city of East Ridge for 42 years, Trish Perry has retired from the position of Human Resources Director. City Manager Dorsey said everything that she did for the city is appreciated and that the city and co-workers wish her a happy retirement. 

 

 


February 26, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

February 25, 2021

East Ridge Approves 2 New Police Officers With Starting Pay Of $67,801; 25 Apply Thus Far To Operate Large Liquor Stores At Each End Of Town

February 25, 2021

County Mayor Recommending Warren McEwen, Dr. Mitch Mutter For Erlanger Board


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABDELAZIZ, ABDELNASIR 404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

In order to continue providing the same level of service that East Ridge residents are accustomed to getting, Police Chief Stan Allen requested that the council approve hiring two additional ... (click for more)

County Mayor Jim Coppinger has recommended two appointees to the Erlanger Hospital Board of Trustees. One is accountant Warren McEwen for a term running through Oct. 31. Another is former ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABDELAZIZ, ABDELNASIR 404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT THEFT OF PROPERTY VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR --- ALVEY, SHANA DIANE 5066 S PITTSBURG MOUNTAIN RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 ... (click for more)

East Ridge Approves 2 New Police Officers With Starting Pay Of $67,801; 25 Apply Thus Far To Operate Large Liquor Stores At Each End Of Town

In order to continue providing the same level of service that East Ridge residents are accustomed to getting, Police Chief Stan Allen requested that the council approve hiring two additional police officers. The department currently is facing a shortage of manpower, partially attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. City Manager Chris Dorsey told the council that if the request was ... (click for more)

Opinion

Kindhearted, Loving People Still Abound

The other morning, I was with my sweet daughter and we were on the way to work. I was on another planet as we motored down Signal and when we got about 50 feet from the Krystal, my girl yelled "KRYSTAL!" Instinctively, I ram-jammed the brakes and whipped the truck to the right and there we were in line for a great bacon egg and cheese please biscuit with a big, fat bucket of coffee- ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Friend, Bobby Lee

So, the day came that I had closed the door to my office, as I sometimes did after we’d gotten that day’s editions of the Chattanooga News-Free Press to bed. My door was never closed … I hate that … but it only meant I was writing a column and was a sign to everybody I needed an hour or so of quiet. But, no, soon there was a slight knock on the door and, so help me, through the ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Fall In Overtime At Mercer

The Chattanooga Mocs led for a majority of the game but not when it mattered most in an 81-77 overtime loss at Mercer. The loss assured the Mocs of a spot in the 4-5 seeded matchup at the Ingles Southern Conference Championships presented by General Shale in 10 days. David Jean-Baptiste (24) and Malachi Smith (22) combined for 46 points with Smith just missing a double-double ... (click for more)

Lee's Andrea Hudson Stepping Down As Volleyball Coach

Andrea Hudson had never coached in a college volleyball game before former Lee University President Dr. Paul Conn selected her to become the team’s third head coach. After 30 years of registering one of the top winning marks on any collegiate level, 839 wins against just 343 defeats, Hudson announces her retirement from coaching at the end of this spring’s volleyball season. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors