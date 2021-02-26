Woman, 25, Shot On North Willow Street In Drive-by Shooting

A woman, 25, was injured in a drive-by shooting Thursday night on North Willow Street.

At approximately 10 p.m., Chattanooga Police were advised that a party had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, Officers located and confirmed a woman was there and was suffering from a minor, non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim stated she was in the 900 block of North Willow Street when unknown suspects drove by and began firing shots in her direction.Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators were able to determine that the shooting did occur in the 900 block of North Willow Street.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call

or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.