Police Blotter: Man With Knife At Champy's Asked To Leave; Dropped Coin Allows Woman To Spot Credit Card At Donut Window

Police observed two vehicles parked in the park at 2800 Harrison Pike at 8:45 p.m. Police spoke with the two drivers who said they were just enjoying that it was not raining and could talk outside. Both said they were unaware the park was closed. Police ran both men through NCIC and found neither had any outstanding warrants. Both men left the park.* * *While on patrol at 3401 Campbell St., police observed a white Chevy Cruz backed into a parking spot. Police ran the tag and found it to be stolen out of Gadsden, Ala.The vehicle was towed by White Auto. No suspect information was found.* * *Police observed an open door at a residence on Garfield Street. The front door to the structure appeared to be kicked in. Police cleared the structure and found no one inside. The front and back door were secured.* * *An employee of Mapco, 100 W. 20th St., called police and said a short, black male walked in and used the restroom. As he walked out of the restroom, she said he grabbed a 12 pack of Bud Light and ran out of the store. The man left the area on foot. The employee described him as wearing a black toboggan, blue jeans and white shoes. Police searched the area, however, he was not located.* * *Police responded to a disorder with a weapon at Champy's, 6925 Lee Hwy. Employees said there was a white male in a black jacket holding a knife. Police found the man in a black jacket, but he did not have a knife in his hand. There was a knife in his pocket and it was immediately removed. The man was then removed from the business and patted down. Police then spoke with the staff in the store and they said that he just walked in the restaurant holding a closed knife in his handand began walking around. He told them that he was just watching the basketball game. They said they just did not want him to come back in the restaurant tonight and he was asked to leave without incident.* * *Police received a call about a man knocking on the neighbor's door for over an hour on Wilson Street. The man said his girlfriend locked him out after bringing him there and he just needed a ride. Police gave the man a ride to the Hamilton Inn Hotel.* * *An anonymous person called on N. Hawthorne Street reporting their neighbors were outside in a verbal argument. Police spoke with the neighbor woman who said she was in a "heated argument" with her male friend who had already left when police arrived. She said that it was a verbal argument only and never became physical.* * *Police responded to an "assist citizen" call at a parking lot on Market Street. The man said he wanted to be transported to a shelter so he could be out of the cold weather. Unfortunately, there were no shelters open to take him so, with his consent, police transported him to the City Cafe, 901 Carter St., so that he could charge his phone and call someone to pick him up.* * *A caller reported a suspicious vehicle call at the parking lot, 4850 Hwy. 58. Police found a red minivan parked, but the back trunk was open. Police verified that the minivan was not stolen through Hamilton County dispatch. Police closed the vehicle and were unable to locate the owner.* * *Officers responded to a call on Cypress Street Court, where a vehicle was left, not in a parking spot, and was blocking three cars from being able to leave. Police had the vehicle towed so other vehicles that were properly parked could leave the parking lot. Due to a temporary tag, no vehicle owner was able to be determined.* * *A man called police from Rooms to Go, 2277 Gunbarrel Road, and said a man stole about 24 gallons of fuel from his truck. The caller showed police video footage of a black male pulling into the parking lot in a white semi truck and parking next to the caller's truck. The man then gets out of his truck and breaks the lock on the caller's truck and proceeds to pump the fuel out of the truck. The caller said the day before he refueled his truck with fuel at a value of $60-$100. He said the truck holds 48 gallons of diesel. After reviewing the fuel tank, he said it appears there is only half a tank left. The video shows the man driving a white semi truck with black lettering "CIA Express LLC" on the driver door and also shows the truck's USDOT and trailer numbers. The man then leaves in an unknown direction. The lock on the fuel tank was damaged and fuel was on the ground and on the outside of the tank. The fuel on the tank prevented police from collecting fingerprints.* * *A woman from a residence on Central Avenue called police and said that sometime during the night someone broke out the right side rear passenger window of her 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee. She said the Jeep was parked in her driveway. She said the person ripped out the console and stole the stereo. She did not know the brand nor the cost of the unit, as it came with the vehicle. She said there are wires hanging from the dash where the stereo was pulled out.* * *The manager of Walgreens, 3605 Brainerd Road, told police that sometime around 8 a.m. that morning possibly a delivery truck drove around and struck the building near the drive thru area. There is no camera footage available. There are no further leads, witnesses or suspect information.* * *A woman called police from Hamilton Place Car Wash and Detail, 2127 Gunbarrel Road. She said she had an incident with an employee of the car wash. She said she has used this car wash for several years and after each one of her services the employees always perform a "roll back." The woman said that today after her service was completed, she asked one of the employees, a white male, if they would perform a "roll back." She said the man became very agitated and stated that she did not pay for that service. The woman told him that she was going to walk up to the front desk and ask them, but the man began acting irrationally and started cursing at her, as well as others around. Once police arrived on scene, the man had already left and information on him was not given by employees. The woman wanted the incident documented in case a future incident were to arise.* * *An employee of Maxi Auto Shop, 3540 Broad St., notified police that a semi truck that was making a right turn from Broad Street to Tennessee Avenue struck a client's car that was unoccupied. A witness was able to get a possible tag on the semi truck The owner of the struck vehicle arrived on scene to observe the damage. He said he did not want a report due to the only damage done was to the license plate holder. The man valued the plate holder at $5.* * *A resident on Hamilton Run Drive told police that a female had shown up at their door asking for help. Police met with the woman, who said that she was just recently released from Silverdale and had nowhere to go. The woman was transported to Community Kitchen to stay for the night without incident.* * *A woman met with police at the Waffle House on Dayton Boulevard and Signal Mountain Road. She told police she and her friend were at the friend's boyfriend's house on Peerless Avenue. She said when she and her friend got into her car a verbal altercation occurred between them and the boyfriend, due to him being intoxicated. She said the boyfriend tore off the door handle to the passenger side door while attempting to open the door. She said they then drove away from the scene and the boyfriend followed them, but he eventually stopped and turned around. The friend told police she would be staying the night with the woman.* * *A man on Tennessee Avenue told police that his maroon 1998 Ford Ranger had been stolen. He said the truck displayed an Illinois tag, was loaded with clothes and the paint was chipped and weather-worn. His truck was entered into NCIC.* * *Suspicious activity was reported at a residence on 16th Avenue. A homeowner said he saw a man walking around his property with a mask on. Police checked the home and surrounding area, but found no one in the area or on the property. Police added the address to the watch list.* * *A woman said she took her vehicle to a detail center on Hixson Pike. She said when she got her vehicle back, her firearm was stolen. She said she contacted the place to see if one of the workers took the gun, but feels that the place was dismissive. She said she is sure the gun was in the vehicle when she dropped it off to be detailed. The Firearm is a Ruger LCP2 .380acp with laser.* * *A man on Helena Drive told police he came home and went inside his residence. He said a friend came over to purchase some stickers and left. He said that a short while later he went outside and found his vehicle on fire. A neighbor had already called the fire department before the man came outside. The man has video of the incident that shows the vehicle catch fire.* * *A woman called police from the apartments at 6574 E. Brainerd Road. She said she saw a gold vehicle back into a parking spot. She said she saw the driver get out of the vehicle and drop off a gray and gold Nishki mountain bike. She was unable to give any further description of the vehicle. She said she was suspicious of the vehicle because she has never seen it at the apartment complex before.* * *Police were called to Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr., by a Loss Prevention employee. The employee said that a white male was intoxicated in the store. Police spoke with the man who was having trouble standing and speaking. Medic 11 arrived and checked the man for injuries. The man refused to go to the hospital and preferred to go with the Uber service he called. Uber arrived and he left.* * *A woman on Cherokee Boulevard called police and said someone stole her teal Trek FX 2 Hybrid bike from her porch between 2 and 5 a.m. She said the bike was worth $700.* * *A man on Taylor Street told police he had a pair of Oster hair clippers that were black and silver, of unknown value. He said he believes his roommate stole his hair clippers. He said he did not witness the roommate steal his clippers, but he suspects him. Police have no evidence tying the roommate to the theft. The man said he did not want to press charges at this time, but said that he wants to document the incident.* * *An employee reported a theft at Lens Crafters, 314 Northgate Mall Dr. The employee told police a black male stole approximately $1,750 worth of glasses from the store. She said the man is unknown to any of her employees. She wanted a report made for insurance purposes because of the large value of the theft. She said she will be watching for the man to return to her store and will contact police if he does.* * *Police responded to a theft at the Krispy Kreme, 5609 Brainerd Road. The store manager said a customer dropped his credit card in the drive-thru after paying for his donuts. The manager said the man came back to the business when he realized his card had been used at another restaurant nearby. The manager showed police video footage of when the incident happened. Video footage showed the man in the drive-thru paying the cashier and accidentally dropping his credit card on the ground and leaving the parking lot around 3:30 p.m. At 4:15 p.m. the video showed a black Nissan Altima, unknown tags, driven by an unknown black female with a white band around her head and wearing a blue jean jacket, came and purchased donuts. Video showed the woman paying with cash at the drive-thru window and, when the cashier handed back the change to the woman, a coin dropped out of her hand hitting the ground. This caused the woman to look down at the ground and see the credit card lying there. The woman picked up the credit card and left the parking lot. The man said he looked at his bank account online and noticed two unfamiliar charges, one for $2.56 (Cookout restaurant) and another one for $4.37 (Wendy's restaurant). He said he called his bank and locked his card so it couldn't be used again. The woman in the incident is unable to be identified due to the camera not working properly at the Krispy Kreme.* * *A woman on E. 48th Street told police someone stole her Bible out of her vehicle. She said she is not sure how they got into her vehicle, as there were no signs of forced entry. She said she needs a report for the Housing Authority.* * *Police responded to a theft at Kohl's, 5953 Hwy. 153. An employee said $874 worth of merchandise was taken. She said there is video footage, but just needs a report in case they hit another store to be able to catch the suspects. She said it was two black females; one is 5'3", 150 pounds, wearing a multi-color jacket with black pants; the other is 5'2", 120 pounds, wearing a black coat and red pants. She said they both got into a white vehicle and left.