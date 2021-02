Tony Bigoms, 61, who was convicted in the 2012 murder of Dana Wilkes, died on Friday in a state prison.

Bigoms was tried and convicted twice in the murder and dismemberment of Ms. Wilkes. Her body was found on the banks of the Chickamauga River.

He was convicted of first-degree murder in 2014, but was granted a retrial after the court of appeals found issues with the sequestration of the jury and details included in testimony.

He was sentenced to prison for life in 2019 in the retrial.