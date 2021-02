Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 56 New Cases; Tennessee Has 1,117 New Cases, 18 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 56 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 40,601.



There were no more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Friday, leaving the total at 462.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 775,004 on Sunday with 1,117 new cases. There have been 18 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,411, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 878 people hospitalized from the virus, 44 fewer than Saturday.



Testing numbers are above 6.780 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 749,863, 97 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,001 cases, up 4; 10 deaths



Bradley County: 12,867 cases, up 22; 139 deaths, up 1



Grundy County: 1,683 cases, up 2; 30 deaths



Marion County: 2,936 cases, up 8; 44 deaths



Meigs County: 1,259 cases, down 3; 21 deaths



Polk County: 1,755 cases, up 1; 22 deaths



Rhea County: 4,144 cases, up 4; 73 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,553 cases, up 3; 27 deaths



Knox County: 45,877 cases, up 149; 581 deaths, up 20



Davidson County: 81,420 cases, up 246; 857 deaths, up 3



Shelby County: 87,219 cases, up 135; 1,491 deaths, up 3