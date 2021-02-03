Reward Offered In Gun Store Burglary

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in conjunction with the Cleveland Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for those responsible for the theft of firearms from Cleveland Shooting Sports, a federal firearm licensee.

Cleveland Shooting Sports FFL, at 2150 South Lee Hwy., was burglarized on Jan. 24, and approximately 30 firearms were reported stolen to the Cleveland Police Department. ATF Industry Operations Investigators responded to the FFL and are in the process of conducting an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.

ATF is offering the reward for the amount of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000. This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.

ATF Special Agent in Charge Mickey French said, “ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms. ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence will leverage investigative resources combined with community partnerships to recover the stolen firearms.”

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), or the Cleveland Police Department tip line 303-3120.

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.



