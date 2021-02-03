Reward Offered In Gun Store Burglary

 Wednesday, February 3, 2021 48.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in conjunction with the Cleveland Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for those responsible for the theft of firearms from Cleveland Shooting Sports, a federal firearm licensee.

Cleveland Shooting Sports FFL, at 2150 South Lee Hwy., was burglarized on Jan. 24, and approximately 30 firearms were reported stolen to the Cleveland Police Department.  ATF Industry Operations Investigators responded to the FFL and are in the process of conducting an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen. 

ATF is offering the reward for the amount of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000. This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.

ATF Special Agent in Charge Mickey French said, “ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms. ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence will leverage investigative resources combined with community partnerships to recover the stolen firearms.”

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), or the Cleveland Police Department tip line 303-3120.

Information can also be sent to  ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.


 


City Police said they found no substance to charges that a city police officer kicked and removed a political sign. Police provided video of the incident which showed a sign being removed ... (click for more)

The city of Red Bank is making improvements to Dayton Boulevard. The road running through the middle of town will be resurfaced from Greenleaf Street to Browntown Road. Two bids were received ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association (IAFF Local 820) on Wednesday endorsed Tim Kelly for mayor of the city of Chattanooga, citing his commitment to public safety and his crisis management ... (click for more)



The city of Red Bank is making improvements to Dayton Boulevard. The road running through the middle of town will be resurfaced from Greenleaf Street to Browntown Road. Two bids were received for the 2.2 miles of paving. At the commission meeting Tuesday night, a bid of $1,116,837.50 from Talley Construction Company was approved for the work. The city will be responsible for paying ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association (IAFF Local 820) on Wednesday endorsed Tim Kelly for mayor of the city of Chattanooga, citing his commitment to public safety and his crisis management experience. Jack Thompson, president of the Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association, said, “As firefighters, we know how important it is to remain cool under pressure, and we need a mayor ... (click for more)

In 2017, Councilman Anthony Byrd campaigned and ran on the promise to save the Historic Lincoln Park Community located between Erlanger Hospital and the Railroad. For years, unfortunately, the neighborhood association and Lincoln Park Coalition have had to fight without Councilman Byrd's assistance to preserve one of the last existing historic African American communities that haven't ... (click for more)

You think it just happens. Like, well … here we are in life. Suddenly there is a death. Big deal. The obit page is filled each day. Your favorite dogs, the best horse, your best friends, “Nobody gets out of life alive,” said the actor Paul Newman in the movie “Hud.” But no, it is hardly that easy. I have found that my belief is ever strengthened that with each new year I can recognize ... (click for more)

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team closes out the 2020-21 dual season at home this weekend. The Mocs are still alive for a share of the Southern Conference title when they host Campbell and Bellarmine in McKenzie Arena on Friday, Feb. 5. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. (E.S.T.) for a limited number of fans, with action beginning at Noon. Bellarmine faces Campbell ... (click for more)

For the second time this week, University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior Rhyne Howard has been tabbed to a national watch list as the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has placed her on the Cheryl Miller Award Top 10 Watch List. Named after the three-time Naismith Player of the Year, the annual award in its fourth year recognizes the top small forwards in women’s ... (click for more)


