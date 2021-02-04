Hamilton County Has 10 New COVID Deaths, 169 New Cases; Tennessee Has 3,154 New Cases, 169 More COVID Deaths

 Thursday, February 4, 2021 48.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Thursday, February 4, 2021

Hamilton County reported 169 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 97 patients hospitalized and 30 in Intensive Care Units. Eight others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 44 are county residents.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 38,531.

There were 10 more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Wednesday, four male and six female, five white and five black, one between the ages of 51-60, six between the ages of 71-80 and three over the age of 81, bringing the total to 394.  

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 36,491, which is 95 percent, and there are 1,646 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 736,370 on Thursday with 3,154 new cases. There have been 169 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 10,202, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 1,443 people hospitalized from the virus, 40 fewer than Wednesday.

Testing numbers are above 6.389 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 697,110, 95 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  1,858 cases, up 14; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  11,770 cases, up 74; 124 deaths, up 2

Grundy County: 1,496 cases, up 6; 25 deaths

Marion County: 2,436 cases, up 18; 38 deaths

Meigs County: 1,235 cases, up 5; 18 deaths

Polk County: 1,589 cases, up 11; 21 deaths, up 2

Rhea County: 4,022 cases, up 11; 63 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,481 cases, up 9; 22 deaths

Knox County: 42,199 cases, up 231; 512 deaths, up 2

Davidson County: 75,675 cases, up 252; 771 deaths, up 12

Shelby County: 81,961 cases, up 389; 1,326 deaths, up 28


Police responded to a residence on Benton Drive. A man said someone had stolen the front bumper off of his truck. He was unable to provide any suspect information, but he said he did have a camera ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 141 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 13,048. There were 4,011 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear an appeal from the Court of Appeals on the constitutionality of Governor Bill Lee's Education Savings Account pilot program to provide low-income ... (click for more)



Police responded to a residence on Benton Drive. A man said someone had stolen the front bumper off of his truck. He was unable to provide any suspect information, but he said he did have a camera set up and would email police the photos of the suspect. The man said the bumper is worth at least $500 and he would like to press charges. * * * A woman living on E. Brainerd ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 141 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 13,048. There were 4,011 new cases, as that total reached 763,077 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 51,247, 294 more than Wedenesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 4,648 cases, up 47; 51 ... (click for more)

I am an alumnus of UTC and a supporter for 45 years. I have never been more disappointed in the leadership of the UTC athletic department concerning the decision to bar fans from the first two football games. I read the article in your online paper blaming it on Finley being winterized. I call bunk on that. UTC has had several months to work with Finley leadership to make it ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Over 70? Get Ready

Health officials in Hamilton County are poised to lower the eligibility for receiving the coronavirus vaccine from those over the age of 75 to those over 70 today. The announcement is expected to be made on a live YouTube stream by the county Health Department at 3 p.m. Currently Health Department staff has been administering an average of roughly 2,900 doses per day to serve the ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Mocs softball junior infielder Emily Coltharp was tabbed the 2021 Southern Conference Preseason Player of the Year as voted on by league coaches, the conference office announced Thursday afternoon. Chattanooga (28) received two first-place votes and was picked to finish third in the coaches’ poll. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players in the balloting. ... (click for more)

CFC Shooting For April 13 Start At Finley While Still Rounding Out Squad

Chattanooga and Finley Stadium will be the place to be to start the 2021 NISA season. On Wednesday, the league announced a tournament involving the nine teams in the league. From April 13-25, Chattanooga FC will attempt to be the last club standing against sides like Cal United and Maryland Bobcats. “We have a history of hosting events, and Finley is a big attraction because ... (click for more)


