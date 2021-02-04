Hamilton County Has 10 New COVID Deaths, 169 New Cases; Tennessee Has 3,154 New Cases, 169 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 169 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 97 patients hospitalized and 30 in Intensive Care Units. Eight others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 44 are county residents.



The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 38,531.



There were 10 more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Wednesday, four male and six female, five white and five black, one between the ages of 51-60, six between the ages of 71-80 and three over the age of 81, bringing the total to 394.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 36,491, which is 95 percent, and there are 1,646 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 736,370 on Thursday with 3,154 new cases. There have been 169 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 10,202, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 1,443 people hospitalized from the virus, 40 fewer than Wednesday.



Testing numbers are above 6.389 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 697,110, 95 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,858 cases, up 14; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 11,770 cases, up 74; 124 deaths, up 2



Grundy County: 1,496 cases, up 6; 25 deaths



Marion County: 2,436 cases, up 18; 38 deaths



Meigs County: 1,235 cases, up 5; 18 deaths



Polk County: 1,589 cases, up 11; 21 deaths, up 2



Rhea County: 4,022 cases, up 11; 63 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,481 cases, up 9; 22 deaths



Knox County: 42,199 cases, up 231; 512 deaths, up 2



Davidson County: 75,675 cases, up 252; 771 deaths, up 12



Shelby County: 81,961 cases, up 389; 1,326 deaths, up 28