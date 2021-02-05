Police Blotter: Officers On Lookout For Man With Briefcase Handcuffed To His Wrist; Man On Sherman Street With Dirty Clothes Gets Trip To Wishy Washy

Police responded to a vandalism at DCI Dialysis Clinic, 2300 E 3rd St. An employee said that through the window of his workplace, he saw a white Nissan truck (GA tag) driven by an unknown white female drive to the eastern side of the building. He said the driver of the vehicle then picked up an unknown male from the parking lot. As the two were leaving, he said the man exited the vehicle and broke the passenger side window of a Toyota box truck that is owned by DCI.



* * *



Police responded to Broad Street after a woman called and said she saw a white male wearing a black jacket and blue jeans with a briefcase handcuffed to his wrist walking with six people towards the Tennessee Aquarium.

Police checked the area and observed a large crowd of people but did not see anything suspicious or anyone wearing a briefcase.* * *Police were called to News Channel 9, 4279 Benton Dr., on the report of a suspicious item placed outside the employee entrance. Police observed a pink helium tank which had been altered to resemble a pig. A card attached to the tank read, "Get well pig for Bill Race." CPD Bomb Squad responded and determined the item was not a device.* * *Police were called by a man on Sunset Avenue who said that he had paperwork showing someone taking money from his account. The paper showed two transactions from Paypal for a total of 30 cents. The man did say that he closed the account.* * *Police responded to Holiday Hills Circle after a woman said that there were three people on her front porch knocking on the door and ringing the doorbell. She said that she was not expecting anyone and that she watched these three on her security camera. She said that the three stayed on her front porch for around 45 minutes and then got into a red older van. They then left her driveway and headed west on Holiday Hills Road. Police searched the area and were not able to find these three or the van.* * *Police were called to Sing It or Wing It, 410 Market St. An employee said that a white female was asked to leave due to her level of intoxication. The employee said the woman's boyfriend came into the business and began getting mouthy and disruptive with the staff of the bar. The employee then called police to have him removed, but he had left prior to arrival.* * *Police responded to a theft at the Dollar Tree, 480 Greenway View Dr. A woman said she was at Dollar Tree shopping and she had walked in with her wallet and possibly dropped it while shopping inside. The woman said upon reaching the register, she noticed her wallet was gone. The woman would like a theft report and will call back if there is any charges on her account. The woman said she spoke to the employees and they have not checked cameras for her or received any wallet.* * *Police responded to a theft at the Joyful Sound Church of God, 3912 4th Ave. The pastor reported that an unknown individual came into the parking lot and took the catalytic converter from the church van. The van is a Ford Econoline with a TN tag. The pastor had surveillance footage of the incident. Police reviewed the footage, but it was raining and at night so the only thing that can be seen is a blurry individual wearing a jacket and jeans and a full-face covering and toboggan. It appears that the individual is male, but beyond that descriptor, there is nothing else that can be ascertained from the footage.

* * *

A woman on Cloverdale Circle called police saying her next door neighbor vandalized her Christmas wreath. Police asked the woman to show them how the wreath was damaged. She said the wreath was not damaged, and that her neighbor had walked to her door approximately two hours prior and knocked the wreath off. Officers could see that the wreath was only held on to the door with adhesive tape. The woman said she did not see her neighbor actually knock the wreath off; she only saw him walk towards her apartment on the walkway outside through her front window. Police informed the woman that due to the information she gave there was nothing they could do criminally for her situation.



* * *



Police received a call from a man on Sherman Street who said he was upset that he didn't have clean clothes. The solution to the problem was his mother taking him to the laundromat to get his clothes clean.



* * *



A woman on Cannondale Loop told police that her vehicle had been stolen. She said the vehicle was a red 2013 Ford Fiesta. She said the vehicle was in the driveway last night and it was unlocked and had the keys inside the vehicle. When she woke up this morning the vehicle was gone. No suspect information is known at this time. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen.



* * *



Police responded to a call from the Speedway, 7420 Bonny Oaks Dr. The store manager reported that a customer was causing a disorder inside the store after being told to put a mask on. The customer was gone upon police arrival.



* * *



There was a disorder at a resident on W. 37th Street. A man and his father were involved in a verbal argument that they said had not gotten physical. After officers spoke with the man, he agreed to grab his belongings and leave the area until everyone had an opportunity to cool off. Police supervised while the man gathered his belongings and he left the area without incident.



* * *



Police responded to a shoplifting at Sam's Club, 6101 Lee Hwy. Employees said that a man had come into the store through the front door, walked over to the electronics section, picked up a laptop computer and then proceeded to run out a nearby emergency exit. He then got into a car waiting nearby to flee the scene. They said that while their cameras captured the theft, the angle and glare of the sun prevented them from being able to read the license plate of the vehicle the man was seen leaving in, and that the man was also wearing a hat and face mask to cover himself. He was described as a black male wearing blue jeans, a black and gray jacket and a black hat. He was seen leaving in a red sedan, possibly a Chevy or Toyota.



* * *



An anonymous caller reported suspicious activity of a white male going through the dumpster and throwing trash on the ground at 949 E Main St. Police made contact with a man who matched the description provided by dispatch and identified him. He told police he was homeless and searching for items to take back to his camp. The man was asked by police to clean up the mess and leave the property, to which he complied. A check for warrants was conducted with negative results. The man left the area without further police action.



* * *



While on patrol, police observed a suspicious person/vehicle at 800 Mountain Creek Road. A green Toyota pickup was traveling northbound and the vehicle did not have registration displayed. The vehicle then took an immediate turn into the Hi Tech Fuel to avoid detection. Police traveled shortly up Mountain Creek Road and pulled onto Russell Avenue to observe the driver. The driver, a white male, approximately 170 pounds and six feet tall with brown crew cut hair and mild facial hair, exited the vehicle and proceeded into the store. The man then exited the store, returning to the pickup. The man appeared to drive the vehicle around the back of the store to an adjacent side street. Police then approached the store, going around the back where the vehicle was discovered unoccupied. Police ran the VIN with no status via NCIC. Police observed a receipt in the passenger floor board with a name of displayed. They ran the name through Crime Portal and were able to locate a Tennessee drivers license that matched the description of the driver. Police then ran the name through NCIC and he showed an active warrant from Van Buren County for a probation violation. This confirmed the evasive behavior displayed by the driver. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate the man.



* * *



Police responded to a shoplifting at MAPCO Mart, 100 W. 20th St. A employee said a black male approximately 50 years old wearing a brown hat, white mask, brown jacket and red shirt, came into the store multiple times asking for water. The last time the man came into the store he picked up a case of Bud Lite beer and walked out of the store with no attempt to pay. The employee said the man got onto a bicycle and left heading east. The employee said she did not have access to video footage but said her manager did. Police gave her a complaint card and explained how a supplement could be made once the footage is obtained.



* * *



A woman on 6th Avenue told officers she went outside to warm up her silver Ford Mustang around 5:26 a.m. She said she then went inside and came back out around 5:40 a.m. to find that her vehicle had been looked through and her 9mm Ruger SR9C had been taken out of the vehicle. The woman had a blurry picture of the serial number of the firearm, but officers were only able to make out a few numbers. The woman described the firearm as having a gray slide, black grip, extended magazine with 16 9mm rounds and no round chambered. Officers asked the woman to try and find the serial number and call back in to have the firearm put in NCIC as stolen. The woman later called police to provide the serial number for her handgun. The firearm was entered as stolen into NCIC.

* * *



A man on Morton Circle told police that someone got into his vehicle in the early morning hours. He said there were no signs of forced entry and the person stole his Smith & Wesson MNP 40 cal. The man provided the serial number and the firearm was entered into NCIC.



* * *



A woman called police and said she was driving down N. Germantown Road near the Chambliss Home and hit a pot hole. She said that it "knocked a hole in her tire." She said she drove to the Circle K at 4900 Brainerd Road and was there waiting for a tow truck, as her tire is flat. The woman wanted a report on file in the event that there was more damage to her vehicle.



* * *



A woman on W. 38th Street said that sometime during the night someone entered her unlocked 2016 Hyundai and stole her SCCY 9mm and $26. She said that her key fob is broken and she is pretty sure that the car was unlocked.



* * *



A man told police that someone stole the tag off his vehicle at the Publix parking lot, 7326 McCutcheon Road. He provided the tag number and it was entered into NCIC.



* * *



Police received a call from "Kim" at a residence on Arlington Avenue. Police were dispatched to the residence multiple times for follow up on a possible theft. The first time the police responded to the residence and attempted to make contact with "Kim," they knocked on the doors and windows of the residence, but did not get an answer. Police were again dispatched to the residence for the same matter about two hours later. Dispatch said that "Kim" called and was very upset and cussing, saying that police never came to her residence. Once at the residence again, police attempted to make contact with "Kim" for 10 plus minutes by knocking on the doors and windows as well as announcing themselves as police. "Kim" still did not answer. Police left the residence.



* * *



A woman at the Tiger Mart, 3725 Jenkins Road, complained to police that a male was loitering and making her uncomfortable. Police made contact with the man and verified his identity. Police then transported the man to the Speedway, 7420 Bonny Oaks, without incident.



* * *



Police responded to the Exxon, 702 Central Ave., where a woman said when she pulled into the store she went to open her door and it got away from her. She said her door hit the door of another vehicle parked next to her, causing a small scratch on both vehicles. She said the male driver of the other vehicle got out and began taking pictures of the vehicles and her tag, saying he was going to report it. She said when she told him she would just go ahead and notify police, he got in his vehicle and left. She said she wanted to report the incident in the event the man tried making a report claiming she tried to flee.

