Former Top Prosecutor, Private Attorney Stan Lanzo Dies

Former top prosecutor and later private attorney Stanley Joseph "Stan" Lanzo has died at a facility in Boston.

Mr. Lanzo was the lead prosecutor during the tenure of Gary Gerbitz as district attorney, which lasted 21 years.

He handled a number of high profile cases, including the one in which Kenneth Stanley King and Jackie Renner Robinson were accused of killing Hixson dentist Robert P. Elliott.

Mr. Lanzo on one occasion, when Robinson was on the run, spotted him while driving on the downtown freeway. He got off at the next exit and caught up with the Robinson vehicle. He followed him to a motel north of town, where police were summoned and he was taken into custody.

Robinson, who was the suspect in multiple murders for hire, was convicted and later died in prison.

Attorney Lanzo was a practicing attorney for some 54 years.

He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law.