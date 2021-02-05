 Friday, February 5, 2021 53.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Former Top Prosecutor, Private Attorney Stan Lanzo Dies

Friday, February 5, 2021

Former top prosecutor and later private attorney Stanley Joseph "Stan" Lanzo has died at a facility in Boston.

Mr. Lanzo was the lead prosecutor during the tenure of Gary Gerbitz as district attorney, which lasted 21 years.

He handled a number of high profile cases, including the one in which Kenneth Stanley King and Jackie Renner Robinson were accused of killing Hixson dentist Robert P. Elliott.

Mr. Lanzo on one occasion, when Robinson was on the run, spotted him while driving on the downtown freeway. He got off at the next exit and caught up with the Robinson vehicle. He followed him to a motel north of town, where police were summoned and he was taken into custody.

Robinson, who was the suspect in multiple murders for hire, was convicted and later died in prison.

Attorney Lanzo was a practicing attorney for some 54 years.

He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law. 


Police Blotter: Officers On Lookout For Man With Briefcase Handcuffed To His Wrist; Man On Sherman Street With Dirty Clothes Gets Trip To Wishy Washy

Hamilton County Has 10 New COVID Deaths, 120 New Cases

Georgia Has 98 New Coronavirus Deaths; 3,620 New Cases


Police responded to a vandalism at DCI Dialysis Clinic, 2300 E 3rd St. An employee said that through the window of his workplace, he saw a white Nissan truck (GA tag) driven by an unknown white ... (click for more)

Hamilton County reported 120 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 99 patients hospitalized and 30 in Intensive Care Units. Fifteen others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 98 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 13,146. There were 3,620 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Officers On Lookout For Man With Briefcase Handcuffed To His Wrist; Man On Sherman Street With Dirty Clothes Gets Trip To Wishy Washy

Police responded to a vandalism at DCI Dialysis Clinic, 2300 E 3rd St. An employee said that through the window of his workplace, he saw a white Nissan truck (GA tag) driven by an unknown white female drive to the eastern side of the building. He said the driver of the vehicle then picked up an unknown male from the parking lot. As the two were leaving, he said the man exited the ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 10 New COVID Deaths, 120 New Cases

Hamilton County reported 120 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 99 patients hospitalized and 30 in Intensive Care Units. Fifteen others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 43 are county residents. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 38,651. There were 10 more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Thursday, two male and ... (click for more)

Fans Should Not Be Barred From 1st 2 UTC Football Games

I am an alumnus of UTC and a supporter for 45 years. I have never been more disappointed in the leadership of the UTC athletic department concerning the decision to bar fans from the first two football games. I read the article in your online paper blaming it on Finley being winterized. I call bunk on that. UTC has had several months to work with Finley leadership to make it ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why Kids Need Teachers

In Chicago, the teachers are refusing to return to the classrooms, citing union power to the furious mayor. In Philadelphia, Seattle, and in other liberal-controlled cities within states from Virginia to California, teachers are putting ‘self’ over children who desperately need to be in classrooms, and far better, need a teacher’s gift badly. There are mountains of proof that virtual ... (click for more)

San Antonio Region To Host 2021 DI Women's Basketball Championship

San Antonio and the surrounding region will play host to the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship. The tournament will feature 64 teams competing from March 21 through April 4 to earn the right to hoist the national championship trophy at the Alamodome, the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee announced Friday. “We appreciate the historical significance ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Showcases City, League By Hosting NISA 2021 Spring Tournament

Earlier this week, NISA announced that their 2021 spring season would begin with a nine team tournament held here in the Scenic City from April 13th-25th. Professional soccer teams from all over the country will descend upon Chattanooga for the two week tournament, and the winner will earn a spot in the semifinal tournament at the end of the spring season. The event will not only ... (click for more)


