 Friday, February 5, 2021 53.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Sheriff's Office Concludes Kidnapping Report Of 10-Year-Old Boy In East Brainerd By Man With Trump Sticker "Unfounded"; DA Advised Of Findings

Friday, February 5, 2021

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has concluded that a report of a kidnapping of a 10-year-old boy in East Brainerd by a man with a Trump sticker on his vehicle was "unfounded."

 

The mother of the boy, Niya Love, said he was abducted from a gated community in East Brainerd on Monday afternoon, but was able to escape by pulling a cord inside the trunk of the vehicle he was thrown in.

She said it happened  in the 9400 block of Windrose Circle when her son Elijah went to check the mail for his grandparents.

She said a white male pulled up in a black SUV, grabbed the boy and threw him in the trunk.

Ms. Love said her son got out when the vehicle stopped at a McDonald's/BP station. She said the man grabbed the boy and threw him back in the trunk, though her son bit him during the struggle.

She said he got out the same way and this time was able to hide in some nearby bushes until the man left.

Chief Deputy Austin Garrett said, "The most important issue in this investigation was the child’s safety. As the child was located safely, our investigative efforts shifted to identifying a suspect based on the information reported. The HCSO takes all reported incidents involving the abduction of a child seriously until the facts of the case can be proven otherwise.

 

"A lengthy and thorough investigation was conducted that included a canvass of the community and surrounding businesses, a review of digital evidence and video, and numerous interviews.  This investigation found no evidence to support the Feb. 1, 2021, kidnapping allegation. As such, the incident has been determined to be unfounded. 

 

"The Sheriff’s Office has communicated these findings to the child’s family and the District Attorney’s Office.

 

"Specific questions have been asked on social media as to why the Sheriff’s Office did not issue an Amber Alert.  When deputies took the initial report, the reported victim, who is ten years old, was at home and unharmed.   Because of this, the incident did not warrant an Amber Alert or an Endangered Child Alert as determined by the TBI. The TBI’s requirements can be located by visiting:  https://www.tn.gov/tbi/tennessees-missing-children/tennessee-missing-children-alerts-criteria.html.

 

"An NCIC Regional BOLO was sent out to surrounding law enforcement agencies as information of a possible suspect vehicle was obtained.

 

"The HCSO would like to use this opportunity to encourage parents to speak with their children and develop a plan of escape in the event of an abduction or an attempted abduction. For example:

 

·         Children should know how to call 911 and have their address committed to memory

·         Teach your child to understand situational awareness and recognize landmarks and places such as churches, businesses, and schools

·         Talk to your child about ways to escape from a vehicle’s trunk by showing them the emergency release

·         Teach your child how to scream for help and escape would-be attackers."

For more information, please visit: https://kidshealth.org/en/parents/abductions.html


February 5, 2021

Police Blotter: Officers On Lookout For Man With Briefcase Handcuffed To His Wrist; Man On Sherman Street With Dirty Clothes Gets Trip To Wishy Washy

February 5, 2021

Hamilton County Has 10 New COVID Deaths, 120 New Cases

February 5, 2021

Georgia Has 98 New Coronavirus Deaths; 3,620 New Cases


Police responded to a vandalism at DCI Dialysis Clinic, 2300 E 3rd St. An employee said that through the window of his workplace, he saw a white Nissan truck (GA tag) driven by an unknown white ... (click for more)

Hamilton County reported 120 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 99 patients hospitalized and 30 in Intensive Care Units. Fifteen others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 98 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 13,146. There were 3,620 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Officers On Lookout For Man With Briefcase Handcuffed To His Wrist; Man On Sherman Street With Dirty Clothes Gets Trip To Wishy Washy

Police responded to a vandalism at DCI Dialysis Clinic, 2300 E 3rd St. An employee said that through the window of his workplace, he saw a white Nissan truck (GA tag) driven by an unknown white female drive to the eastern side of the building. He said the driver of the vehicle then picked up an unknown male from the parking lot. As the two were leaving, he said the man exited the ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 10 New COVID Deaths, 120 New Cases

Hamilton County reported 120 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 99 patients hospitalized and 30 in Intensive Care Units. Fifteen others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 43 are county residents. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 38,651. There were 10 more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Thursday, two male and ... (click for more)

Opinion

Fans Should Not Be Barred From 1st 2 UTC Football Games

I am an alumnus of UTC and a supporter for 45 years. I have never been more disappointed in the leadership of the UTC athletic department concerning the decision to bar fans from the first two football games. I read the article in your online paper blaming it on Finley being winterized. I call bunk on that. UTC has had several months to work with Finley leadership to make it ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why Kids Need Teachers

In Chicago, the teachers are refusing to return to the classrooms, citing union power to the furious mayor. In Philadelphia, Seattle, and in other liberal-controlled cities within states from Virginia to California, teachers are putting ‘self’ over children who desperately need to be in classrooms, and far better, need a teacher’s gift badly. There are mountains of proof that virtual ... (click for more)

Sports

San Antonio Region To Host 2021 DI Women’s Basketball Championship

San Antonio and the surrounding region will play host to the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship. The tournament will feature 64 teams competing from March 21 through April 4 to earn the right to hoist the national championship trophy at the Alamodome, the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee announced Friday. “We appreciate the historical significance ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Showcases City, League By Hosting NISA 2021 Spring Tournament

Earlier this week, NISA announced that their 2021 spring season would begin with a nine team tournament held here in the Scenic City from April 13th-25th. Professional soccer teams from all over the country will descend upon Chattanooga for the two week tournament, and the winner will earn a spot in the semifinal tournament at the end of the spring season. The event will not only ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors