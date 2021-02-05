Sheriff's Office Concludes Kidnapping Report Of 10-Year-Old Boy In East Brainerd By Man With Trump Sticker "Unfounded"; DA Advised Of Findings

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has concluded that a report of a kidnapping of a 10-year-old boy in East Brainerd by a man with a Trump sticker on his vehicle was "unfounded."

The mother of the boy, Niya Love, said he was abducted from a gated community in East Brainerd on Monday afternoon, but was able to escape by pulling a cord inside the trunk of the vehicle he was thrown in.

She said it happened in the 9400 block of Windrose Circle when her son Elijah went to check the mail for his grandparents.

She said a white male pulled up in a black SUV, grabbed the boy and threw him in the trunk.

Ms. Love said her son got out when the vehicle stopped at a McDonald's/BP station. She said the man grabbed the boy and threw him back in the trunk, though her son bit him during the struggle.

She said he got out the same way and this time was able to hide in some nearby bushes until the man left.

Chief Deputy Austin Garrett said, "The most important issue in this investigation was the child’s safety. As the child was located safely, our investigative efforts shifted to identifying a suspect based on the information reported. The HCSO takes all reported incidents involving the abduction of a child seriously until the facts of the case can be proven otherwise.

"A lengthy and thorough investigation was conducted that included a canvass of the community and surrounding businesses, a review of digital evidence and video, and numerous interviews. This investigation found no evidence to support the Feb. 1, 2021, kidnapping allegation. As such, the incident has been determined to be unfounded.

"The Sheriff’s Office has communicated these findings to the child’s family and the District Attorney’s Office.

"Specific questions have been asked on social media as to why the Sheriff’s Office did not issue an Amber Alert. When deputies took the initial report, the reported victim, who is ten years old, was at home and unharmed. Because of this, the incident did not warrant an Amber Alert or an Endangered Child Alert as determined by the TBI. The TBI’s requirements can be located by visiting: https://www.tn.gov/tbi/ tennessees-missing-children/ tennessee-missing-children- alerts-criteria.html .

"An NCIC Regional BOLO was sent out to surrounding law enforcement agencies as information of a possible suspect vehicle was obtained.

"The HCSO would like to use this opportunity to encourage parents to speak with their children and develop a plan of escape in the event of an abduction or an attempted abduction. For example:

· Children should know how to call 911 and have their address committed to memory

· Teach your child to understand situational awareness and recognize landmarks and places such as churches, businesses, and schools

· Talk to your child about ways to escape from a vehicle’s trunk by showing them the emergency release

· Teach your child how to scream for help and escape would-be attackers."