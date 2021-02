Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BECKLER, LINDSAY NICOLE

6711 FLAGCREST CR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BOWSER, DANA LATEEF

2304 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING

---

BROWN, KALI RENEE

47 ROCKY TOP SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

---

CHURCHVILLE, DANIEL ALAN

755 4TH ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COX, RANDALL LEE

709 HAVEN HILL EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 70 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DUI 3RD

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI

---

CUMMINGS, BERTHA L

4120 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

DEMOSS, JAKOB BINJUMIN

252 BASS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FIRST DEGREE MURDER

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

---

GARCIA-LOPEZ, ARTURO

5330 MARION AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

GILL, JOEY

7473 AUSTIN DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

GROSS, JENNIFER MICHELLE

7526 SIMS ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HARDEN, DANIEL HEATH7029 SIMS ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---HARDEN, JEREMY WADE7029 SIMS ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HERRERA, JESUS FRANCISCO765 CRAGMILES STREET CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HOLLAND, DAVID KEITH1321 EAST CHERRY STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---KIM, GANG HYEON8819 LAKEHUSRT DRIVE ANCHORAGE, 88502Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MALLETT, NICKOLAS ROBERT724 ASTER LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---MCCRAY, KAMAARI VONTE4135 VAUGHN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSIONOF COCINE FOR REVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FORVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR---MOORE, KIMBERLY DEHAVILLAND1402 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044907Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---NELSON, TRAVIS LAMAR2966 HAYWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374155943Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI---NOLASCO, TINO5330 MARION AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---PAYNE, TERRENCE TRAMMELL5518 OLEARY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---PENLEY, MICHEAL RICHARD480 GUYLER STREET RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---REEVES, JACKIE NM2407 EAST 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUP---RENFROE, BERNARD VERNELL912 CLIFTON PL CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE8208 FALLEN MAPLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---RITCHIE, MORGAN RACHELLLE9585 PRISCILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214624Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---ROLLINS, CONSUELA DENISE100 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---ROSS, CALVIN B2408 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEILLEGAL PARKING---SCOTLAND, JEREMIAH L4505 DUMAC ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)---US-CHIPEL, SANDOVAL2003 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WASHINGTON, DENNIS DANIEL2102 LYNDON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374156518Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---WHITE, LEO PATRICK10 SEMINOLE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)