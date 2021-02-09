Chattanooga Realtors Announce Support For Mayoral Candidate Kim White

Greater Chattanooga Realtors announced their support of mayoral candidate Kim White. The regional chapter of the National Association of Realtors is comprised of 2,400 members in the area.





Ms. White said, “Our Chattanooga realtors are invaluable assets to our community and allies in my mission to strengthen access to housing that meets our residents’ income levels. Realtors dedicate their lives to helping families, businesses and organizations navigate what can otherwise be a confusing buying process.

I’m deeply appreciative of Greater Chattanooga Realtors and their support in this campaign.”

She said, "According to Realtor.com, the median list price of homes in Chattanooga was $225,000 in December 2020, trending up 12.5 percent over December 2019. Data reveals the increase in housing costs currently exceeds the rise in income in Chattanooga. "

Ms. White said her campaign will utilize the partnership with Greater Chattanooga Realtors, as well as individual agents, to help Chattanooga residents obtain and remain in housing that meets their income requirements.





Darlene Brown of Real Estate Partners said, “Kim’s commitment to serving all Chattanoogans is evident in her proactive approach to helping residents and businesses thrive. As our city and country look to brighter days ahead, Kim is the leader I trust at the helm of our city.”