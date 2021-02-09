Chattanooga Realtors Announce Support For Mayoral Candidate Kim White

 Tuesday, February 9, 2021 49.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Greater Chattanooga Realtors announced their support of mayoral candidate Kim White. The regional chapter of the National Association of Realtors is comprised of 2,400 members in the area.

Ms. White said, “Our Chattanooga realtors are invaluable assets to our community and allies in my mission to strengthen access to housing that meets our residents’ income levels. Realtors dedicate their lives to helping families, businesses and organizations navigate what can otherwise be a confusing buying process.

I’m deeply appreciative of Greater Chattanooga Realtors and their support in this campaign.”

She said, "According to Realtor.com, the median list price of homes in Chattanooga was $225,000 in December 2020, trending up 12.5 percent over December 2019. Data reveals the increase in housing costs currently exceeds the rise in income in Chattanooga. "

 

Ms. White said her campaign will utilize the partnership with Greater Chattanooga Realtors, as well as individual agents, to help Chattanooga residents obtain and remain in housing that meets their income requirements. 

Darlene Brown of Real Estate Partners said, “Kim’s commitment to serving all Chattanoogans is evident in her proactive approach to helping residents and businesses thrive. As our city and country look to brighter days ahead, Kim is the leader I trust at the helm of our city.”


Opinion

Bring Awareness To Bullying

When we post on social media we should consider the fact that our kids will see it. Posting on social media is no different than saying it verbally, and I would like to think that we would all be kinder with our words. I am not saying that we have to always rise above and that we should not say what is on our minds at times, but if we expect our kids to do better, then do we not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Peyton & His Dream

You’ll have to forgive a little because when it was revealed Peyton Manning was going to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the old sentimentalist seeped out of me. I’ve known thousands of athletes and coaches in my life, enjoying close relationships with hundreds and, to be honest, Peyton was never one of those. Oh, I’m a huge fan and I’ve watched him play countless ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vol Freshmen Lead Comeback At Kentucky

Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer took Tennessee for quite a ride on Saturday night. Down 10 points in the second half at Kentucky, the Vols’ freshman guards passed driver’s education and climbed behind the wheel of a comeback. Johnson and Springer took turns leading a spirited rally by driving to the basket in transition over and over again. They combined for 18 consecutive ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: A Big Weekend For The Sheriff

With Super Bowl LV now in the books we can look back and reflect upon how amazing it was for Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady. The 43-year-old Brady won his seventh Super Bowl ring on Sunday evening by directing a 31-9 rout of the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, further solidifying his reputation as the being the greatest quarterback in history. With that said, it was also ... (click for more)


