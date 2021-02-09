McKamey Animal Center Announces New Director Of Animal Services

McKamey Animal Center announces Suzanne D’Alonzo has been selected to serve as MAC’s new director of animal care. Suzanne comes to MAC with over 20 years of animal welfare experience, including four years spent at the Humane Society of the United States, developing and implementing best practices for animal shelters nationwide.

"In addition to her sheltering expertise, Suzanne also has an impressive background in community outreach, having overseen programs aimed at helping pet owners in the most underserved neighborhoods of Charlotte, NC and Reading, Pa.," officials said.



“I cannot think of an individual more qualified than Suzanne to take MAC to the next level, both in terms of ensuring that we are providing the most humane care for our shelter animals and also maximizing the support we provide to the pet-owning community.

We are thrilled to have her on board,” said Inga Fricke, MAC's executive director.