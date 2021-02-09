 Tuesday, February 9, 2021 66.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


McKamey Animal Center Announces New Director Of Animal Services

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

McKamey Animal Center announces Suzanne D’Alonzo has been selected to serve as MAC’s new director of animal care. Suzanne comes to MAC with over 20 years of animal welfare experience, including four years spent at the Humane Society of the United States, developing and implementing best practices for animal shelters nationwide.

"In addition to her sheltering expertise, Suzanne also has an impressive background in community outreach, having overseen programs aimed at helping pet owners in the most underserved neighborhoods of Charlotte, NC and Reading, Pa.," officials said.
 
“I cannot think of an individual more qualified than Suzanne to take MAC to the next level, both in terms of ensuring that we are providing the most humane care for our shelter animals and also maximizing the support we provide to the pet-owning community.

We are thrilled to have her on board,” said Inga Fricke, MAC's executive director.


February 9, 2021

Georgia Has 123 New Coronavirus Deaths; 2,633 New Cases

February 9, 2021

McKamey Animal Center Announces New Director Of Animal Services

February 9, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 123 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 13,481. There were 2,633 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

McKamey Animal Center announces Suzanne D’Alonzo has been selected to serve as MAC’s new director of animal care. Suzanne comes to MAC with over 20 years of animal welfare experience, including ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has 123 New Coronavirus Deaths; 2,633 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 123 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 13,481. There were 2,633 new cases, as that total reached 778,049 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 52,262, 334 more than Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 4,766 cases, up 20; 51 deaths; ... (click for more)

McKamey Animal Center Announces New Director Of Animal Services

McKamey Animal Center announces Suzanne D’Alonzo has been selected to serve as MAC’s new director of animal care. Suzanne comes to MAC with over 20 years of animal welfare experience, including four years spent at the Humane Society of the United States, developing and implementing best practices for animal shelters nationwide. "In addition to her sheltering expertise, Suzanne ... (click for more)

Opinion

Bring Awareness To Bullying

When we post on social media we should consider the fact that our kids will see it. Posting on social media is no different than saying it verbally, and I would like to think that we would all be kinder with our words. I am not saying that we have to always rise above and that we should not say what is on our minds at times, but if we expect our kids to do better, then do we not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Peyton & His Dream

You’ll have to forgive a little because when it was revealed Peyton Manning was going to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the old sentimentalist seeped out of me. I’ve known thousands of athletes and coaches in my life, enjoying close relationships with hundreds and, to be honest, Peyton was never one of those. Oh, I’m a huge fan and I’ve watched him play countless ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vol Freshmen Lead Comeback At Kentucky

Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer took Tennessee for quite a ride on Saturday night. Down 10 points in the second half at Kentucky, the Vols’ freshman guards passed driver’s education and climbed behind the wheel of a comeback. Johnson and Springer took turns leading a spirited rally by driving to the basket in transition over and over again. They combined for 18 consecutive ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: A Big Weekend For The Sheriff

With Super Bowl LV now in the books we can look back and reflect upon how amazing it was for Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady. The 43-year-old Brady won his seventh Super Bowl ring on Sunday evening by directing a 31-9 rout of the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, further solidifying his reputation as the being the greatest quarterback in history. With that said, it was also ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors