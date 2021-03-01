Georgia Has 80 New Coronavirus Deaths; 1,227 New Cases
Monday, March 1, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 80 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,148.
There were 1,227 new cases, as that total reached 819,730 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 56,089, 50 more than Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,135 cases, up 6; 58 deaths; 228 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,092 cases, up 1; 59 deaths; 160 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,098 cases, up 1; 9 deaths; 51 hospitalizations
Walker County: 5,922 cases, up 3; 71 deaths; 246 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,175 cases; 207 deaths, up 2; 695 hospitalizations, up 3