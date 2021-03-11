Catoosa County Launches On-line Registration For COVID-19 Vaccines

Catoosa County government and its partners announced the launch of an online portal now open to Georgia residents who wish to register for their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to be given at the Catoosa County Colonnade & Health Department campus.

Georgia residents can access and complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Registration form at https://tinyurl.com/d9pauz27. People without internet access can register by calling the Catoosa County COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 800-8004 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Governor Brian Kemp and the Department of Public Health announced the state will expand vaccine eligibility on Monday to include adults aged 55 and older, individuals with disabilities and certain medical conditions.

People with intellectual and developmental disabilities are already eligible for vaccination. This expansion now includes disabilities caused by an injury (e.g., traumatic brain injury or spinal cord injury), a disability due to a longstanding condition that could cause vision loss, nerve damage or loss of a limb, or a disability due to illness such as ALS or multiple sclerosis. The medical conditions that are applicable are:

• Asthma (moderate to severe)

• Cancer

• Cerebrovascular disease

• Chronic kidney disease

• Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

• Cystic fibrosis

• Diabetes

• Hypertension or high blood pressure

• Heart conditions

• Immunocompromised liver disease

• Neurologic conditions

• Overweight and obesity

• Pregnancy

• Pulmonary fibrosis

• Sickle cell disease

• Thalassemia (blood disorder)

The Catoosa County Colonnade and Health Department are at the Benton Place Campus, 264 Catoosa Cir. in Ringgold.

For more information from the Georgia Department of Public Health, go to https://dph.georgia.gov/.





