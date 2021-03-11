 Thursday, March 11, 2021 63.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death; Tennessee Has 17 More Deaths, 1,512 New Cases

Thursday, March 11, 2021

Hamilton County reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 52 patients hospitalized and 14 in Intensive Care Units. Five others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 19 are county residents.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 41,303.

There was one more death from the virus in the county, for a total of 464.  It is reported that it was a black male, age 71-80.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 40,054, which is 97 percent, and there are 785 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 788,109 on Thursday with 1,512 new cases. There have been 17 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,623, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 683 people hospitalized from the virus, 18 fewer than Wednesday.

Testing numbers are above 6.944 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 788,109, 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  2,026 cases, up 5; 10 deaths

Bradley County:  13,257 cases, up 47; 142 deaths, up 1

Grundy County: 1,713 cases; 30 deaths

Marion County: 2,984 cases, up 8; 45 deaths

Meigs County: 1,279 cases, up 2; 23 deaths

Polk County: 1,816 cases, up 3; 24 deaths, up 1

Rhea County: 4,184 cases, up 6; 73 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,589 cases, up 4; 27 deaths. up 1

Knox County: 46,835 cases, up 81; 594 deaths, up 2

Davidson County: 82,777 cases, up 163; 883 deaths, up 2

Shelby County: 88,378 cases, up 106; 1,523 deaths, up 1


