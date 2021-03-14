 Sunday, March 14, 2021 57.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Sunday, March 14, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALEXANDER, JOHNNY LEE 
701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112832 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ASHFORD, FELICIA RENEE 
701 N GERMANTOWN RD Chattanooga, 374112829 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BAHLS, MARIA 
3115 12TH AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BOSEMAN, DARRIEN LAMAR 
2508 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROOKS, EMILY MELISSA 
705 SCENIC DR ROSSVILLE, 307414360 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BULL, MICHAEL LYNDEN 
1001 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052642 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BUTLER, REBECCA DIANE 
160 COUNTY ROAD 778 IDER, 359813506 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
CLEMONS, ARY S 
8750 MILLER LEE LANE HARRISON, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
COLEMAN, JOHN LOGAN 
902 SISKINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (RECKLESS )
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (RECKLESS)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (RECKLESS)
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
---
CURTIS, ELEANOR ROSE 
533 FERN TRL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773168 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
DAVIS, TABATHA DANIELLE 
2309 MARK LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211743 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DEFOOR, BRITTANY LEA 
984 DEBBIE LN RINGGOLD, 307365563 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
---
DOUGLAS, TELVIN MONTREL 
1433 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
IMPROPER LANE USAGE
IMPROPER PASSING
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DULANEY, MARCUS AARON 
9670 MILLER COUNTRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DYER, TABATHA KAY 
4918 INTEGRA PRESERVE COURT APT 102 OOLETWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
ELLISON, JAMES DAVID 
5806 GRASSHOPPER ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
FICKETT, JAMES DOUGLAS 
127 SUTTON RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
---
FISHER, JOHN C 
721 BROAD STREET APT 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FRYAR, KIMBERLY C 
1210 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
HOULK, DOMINIC L 
4105 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JONES, MAURICE ALAN 
2415 HILLCRESDT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
KNIGHT, RACHAEL LEE 
2120 STANDARD DR SODDY DAISY, 373793415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KNOX, ERIC SCOTT 
739 COLON YCIRCLE FORT OLGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LAYNE, ELISSA F 
100 YORKTOWN DR TULLAHOMA, 373888600 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LEAMON, TRISTAN TANNER 
4701 BILL JONES RD APISON, 373029507 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON 
7409 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
LIVINGSTON, MICHAEL STEPHEN 
1516 E 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MARKS, HANNAH J 
5118 ELDRIDGE RD APT A HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
MCCOY, GARY DEWAYNE 
1100 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
MORGAN, RONALD EDWARD 
6327 MORNING GLORY DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NEAL, JEFFERSON DAVIS 
214 MARSHALL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
OGLE, BOBBY LEE 
184 ROLLING HILLS DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
POTEET, ALISHA D 
1306 VERMONT AVE ETOWAH, 373311037 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
POSSESSION OF XANAX
POSSESSION OF PERCOCET
POSSESSION OF SUBOXONE
POSSESSION OF VALIUM
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ROBINSON, JOHNNY RAY 
3107 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
SHAW, LINDSEY MARIE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHELL, DAVID PATRICK 
5433 DAYTON BOULEVARD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SMITHEY, EDDIE EUGENE 
21413 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV FOR RESALE
---
STAMEY, KELSEY PAIGE 
120 KAREN DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STAMPER, JADA RAJEEN 
307 COLONY CIR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
---
STANTON, BRADFORD JULIAN 
3905 REDDING RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: 
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STANTON, CHELSEA NOEL 
3513 BERKLEY DR RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SULLIVAN, KIMBERLY S 
4325 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WRINKLE, OSCAR L 
203 JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
ZUSPAN, NATALIE BRENNEN 
1034 FOREST GLEN DR DALTON, 307205801 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION



March 14, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 13, 2021

Georgia Has 41 More COVID Deaths, 1,060 New Cases

March 13, 2021

Cameron Coker Dies From Injuries Suffered In Wreck On Cummings Highway At The Foot Of Lookout Mountain


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEXANDER, JOHNNY LEE 701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112832 Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 41 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,872. There were 1,060 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

Cameron Andrew Coker, a computer expert who later became involved in his family's collector car business, has died from an auto accident that happened last Tuesday afternoon. The wreck happened ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEXANDER, JOHNNY LEE 701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112832 Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- ASHFORD, FELICIA RENEE 701 N GERMANTOWN RD Chattanooga, 374112829 Age at Arrest: 46 years old Arresting Agency: DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BAHLS, MARIA 3115 12TH AVE ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 41 More COVID Deaths, 1,060 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 41 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,872. There were 1,060 new cases, as that total reached 834,696 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 57,334, which is 106 more than Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,238 cases, up 10; ... (click for more)

Opinion

New Mayor, Please Clean Up The Mess At The Bottom Of Lookout Mountain

The areas along the roadsides of Scenic Highway, Ochs Highway, Cummings Highway and Old Wauhatchie Pike have long been neglected in the regular maintenance by the Chattanooga Public Works. Even with repeated, orchestrated efforts on behalf of concerned citizens contacting 311, the regular maintenance for rights of way for these roads has not been cared for with any regularity. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

It is with great hope that when the United States switches to Daylight Saving Time tomorrow, it will be for the last time. The truth is very few people embrace it and on Sunday morning, when we “spring forward” by an hour at 2 a.m., we will soon be rid of this albatross. In World War I some goof believed it was a way to save energy and fuel but now, 55 years later, there are ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Builds Big 2nd-Half Lead, But Falls To Top-Seed Alabama, 73-68

Tennessee built a 15-point second half lead, but wound up losing 73-68 to top-seed Alabama on Saturday at the SEC Tournament in Nashville. The Crimson Tide reeled off 14 straight points to get back in the semi-final contest. With time winding down, the Vols were just a point behind with Devonte Gaines at the line for two free throws. However, the seldom-used Gaines missed ... (click for more)

Vols Advance With Win Over Florida, But Fulkerson Suffers Head Injury

A year-to-the-day after not being able to take the court in the second round of the 2020 SEC Tournament, the Tennessee basketball team used a balanced offensive effort and a single-game program record nine blocks from senior Yves Pons to push past Florida, 78-66, on Friday at Bridgestone Arena. The win advanced Tennessee to the SEC Tournament semifinals for the third consecutive ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors