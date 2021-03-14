Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALEXANDER, JOHNNY LEE

701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112832

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ASHFORD, FELICIA RENEE

701 N GERMANTOWN RD Chattanooga, 374112829

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BAHLS, MARIA

3115 12TH AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BOSEMAN, DARRIEN LAMAR

2508 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BROOKS, EMILY MELISSA

705 SCENIC DR ROSSVILLE, 307414360

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BULL, MICHAEL LYNDEN

1001 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052642

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BUTLER, REBECCA DIANE

160 COUNTY ROAD 778 IDER, 359813506

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.





OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---CLEMONS, ARY S8750 MILLER LEE LANE HARRISON, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---COLEMAN, JOHN LOGAN902 SISKINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (RECKLESS )AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (RECKLESS)AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (RECKLESS)RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL---CURTIS, ELEANOR ROSE533 FERN TRL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773168Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---DAVIS, TABATHA DANIELLE2309 MARK LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211743Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---DEFOOR, BRITTANY LEA984 DEBBIE LN RINGGOLD, 307365563Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION---DOUGLAS, TELVIN MONTREL1433 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVINGEVADING ARRESTSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONIMPROPER LANE USAGEIMPROPER PASSINGDOMESTIC ASSAULT---DULANEY, MARCUS AARON9670 MILLER COUNTRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVINGPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---DYER, TABATHA KAY4918 INTEGRA PRESERVE COURT APT 102 OOLETWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---ELLISON, JAMES DAVID5806 GRASSHOPPER ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---FICKETT, JAMES DOUGLAS127 SUTTON RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)---FISHER, JOHN C721 BROAD STREET APT 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---FRYAR, KIMBERLY C1210 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---HOULK, DOMINIC L4105 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JONES, MAURICE ALAN2415 HILLCRESDT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL TRESPASSINGAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)DOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---KNIGHT, RACHAEL LEE2120 STANDARD DR SODDY DAISY, 373793415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---KNOX, ERIC SCOTT739 COLON YCIRCLE FORT OLGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)BURGLARYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LAYNE, ELISSA F100 YORKTOWN DR TULLAHOMA, 373888600Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LEAMON, TRISTAN TANNER4701 BILL JONES RD APISON, 373029507Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON7409 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO RENDER AIDLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---LIVINGSTON, MICHAEL STEPHEN1516 E 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF HEROINPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MARKS, HANNAH J5118 ELDRIDGE RD APT A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---MCCOY, GARY DEWAYNE1100 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---MORGAN, RONALD EDWARD6327 MORNING GLORY DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NEAL, JEFFERSON DAVIS214 MARSHALL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECRIMINAL SIMULATION---OGLE, BOBBY LEE184 ROLLING HILLS DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POTEET, ALISHA D1306 VERMONT AVE ETOWAH, 373311037Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF HEROINPOSSESSION OF XANAXPOSSESSION OF PERCOCETPOSSESSION OF SUBOXONEPOSSESSION OF VALIUMPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---ROBINSON, JOHNNY RAY3107 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---SHAW, LINDSEY MARIEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHELL, DAVID PATRICK5433 DAYTON BOULEVARD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SMITHEY, EDDIE EUGENE21413 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 00000Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV FOR RESALE---STAMEY, KELSEY PAIGE120 KAREN DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---STAMPER, JADA RAJEEN307 COLONY CIR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)---STANTON, BRADFORD JULIAN3905 REDDING RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency:CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---STANTON, CHELSEA NOEL3513 BERKLEY DR RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SULLIVAN, KIMBERLY S4325 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WRINKLE, OSCAR L203 JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION---ZUSPAN, NATALIE BRENNEN1034 FOREST GLEN DR DALTON, 307205801Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION