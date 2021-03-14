Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALEXANDER, JOHNNY LEE
701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112832
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ASHFORD, FELICIA RENEE
701 N GERMANTOWN RD Chattanooga, 374112829
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BAHLS, MARIA
3115 12TH AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BOSEMAN, DARRIEN LAMAR
2508 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROOKS, EMILY MELISSA
705 SCENIC DR ROSSVILLE, 307414360
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BULL, MICHAEL LYNDEN
1001 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052642
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BUTLER, REBECCA DIANE
160 COUNTY ROAD 778 IDER, 359813506
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
CLEMONS, ARY S
8750 MILLER LEE LANE HARRISON, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
COLEMAN, JOHN LOGAN
902 SISKINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (RECKLESS )
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (RECKLESS)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (RECKLESS)
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
---
CURTIS, ELEANOR ROSE
533 FERN TRL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773168
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
DAVIS, TABATHA DANIELLE
2309 MARK LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211743
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DEFOOR, BRITTANY LEA
984 DEBBIE LN RINGGOLD, 307365563
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
---
DOUGLAS, TELVIN MONTREL
1433 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
IMPROPER LANE USAGE
IMPROPER PASSING
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DULANEY, MARCUS AARON
9670 MILLER COUNTRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DYER, TABATHA KAY
4918 INTEGRA PRESERVE COURT APT 102 OOLETWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
ELLISON, JAMES DAVID
5806 GRASSHOPPER ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
FICKETT, JAMES DOUGLAS
127 SUTTON RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
---
FISHER, JOHN C
721 BROAD STREET APT 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FRYAR, KIMBERLY C
1210 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
HOULK, DOMINIC L
4105 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JONES, MAURICE ALAN
2415 HILLCRESDT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
KNIGHT, RACHAEL LEE
2120 STANDARD DR SODDY DAISY, 373793415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KNOX, ERIC SCOTT
739 COLON YCIRCLE FORT OLGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LAYNE, ELISSA F
100 YORKTOWN DR TULLAHOMA, 373888600
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LEAMON, TRISTAN TANNER
4701 BILL JONES RD APISON, 373029507
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON
7409 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
LIVINGSTON, MICHAEL STEPHEN
1516 E 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MARKS, HANNAH J
5118 ELDRIDGE RD APT A HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
MCCOY, GARY DEWAYNE
1100 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
MORGAN, RONALD EDWARD
6327 MORNING GLORY DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NEAL, JEFFERSON DAVIS
214 MARSHALL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
OGLE, BOBBY LEE
184 ROLLING HILLS DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
POTEET, ALISHA D
1306 VERMONT AVE ETOWAH, 373311037
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
POSSESSION OF XANAX
POSSESSION OF PERCOCET
POSSESSION OF SUBOXONE
POSSESSION OF VALIUM
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ROBINSON, JOHNNY RAY
3107 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
SHAW, LINDSEY MARIE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHELL, DAVID PATRICK
5433 DAYTON BOULEVARD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SMITHEY, EDDIE EUGENE
21413 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 00000
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV FOR RESALE
---
STAMEY, KELSEY PAIGE
120 KAREN DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STAMPER, JADA RAJEEN
307 COLONY CIR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
---
STANTON, BRADFORD JULIAN
3905 REDDING RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency:
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STANTON, CHELSEA NOEL
3513 BERKLEY DR RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SULLIVAN, KIMBERLY S
4325 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WRINKLE, OSCAR L
203 JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
ZUSPAN, NATALIE BRENNEN
1034 FOREST GLEN DR DALTON, 307205801
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION