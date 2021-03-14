Georgia Has No New COVID Deaths, 788 More Cases
Sunday, March 14, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,871.
There were 788 new cases, as that total reached 835,484 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 57,361, which is 27 more than Saturday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,238 cases; 62 deaths; 235 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 2,123 cases, up 1; 61 deaths; 160 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,147 cases, up 2; 10 deaths; 56 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,039 cases; 73 deaths; 258 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,340 cases, up 18; 215 deaths; 704 hospitalizations