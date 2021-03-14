 Sunday, March 14, 2021 72.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Has No New COVID Deaths, 788 More Cases

Sunday, March 14, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,871.

There were 788 new cases, as that total reached 835,484 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 57,361, which is 27 more than Saturday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,238 cases; 62 deaths; 235 hospitalizations, up 1

Chattooga County: 2,123 cases, up 1; 61 deaths; 160 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,147 cases, up 2; 10 deaths; 56 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,039 cases; 73 deaths; 258 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 14,340 cases, up 18; 215 deaths; 704 hospitalizations

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 16 More Cases

Hamilton County reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 41,518. There have been no new deaths in the county from the virus, and the total remains at 465. Tennessee will report the cases for the state and individual counties on Monday. (click for more)

