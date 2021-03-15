 Monday, March 15, 2021 57.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 70 New Cases; Tennessee Has 11 More Deaths

Monday, March 15, 2021

Hamilton County has had another COVID death as the toll climbs to 466 on Monday. It is reported that it was a white male, age 81+.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 41,588, an increase of 70. 

There are 51 patients hospitalized and 12 in Intensive Care Units. Four others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 27 are county residents.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 40,286, which is 97 percent, and there are 836 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 792,795 on Monday with 3,143 new cases. There have been 11 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,638, state Health Department officials said. This includes the numbers from Saturday and Sunday. 

The state currently has 653 people hospitalized from the virus, 29 more than on Friday.

Testing numbers are above 6.997 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 768,631, 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  2,033 cases, up 7; 10 deaths

Bradley County:  13,433 cases, up 155; 141 deaths, down 1

Grundy County: 1,719 cases, up 6; 30 deaths

Marion County: 3,005 cases, up 14; 45 deaths

Meigs County: 1,282 cases, up 4; 23 deaths

Polk County: 1,829 cases, up 7; 24 deaths

Rhea County: 4,199 cases, up 9; 73 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,598 cases, up 7; 27 deaths, up 1

Knox County: 47,116 cases, up 176; 596 deaths,, up 2

Davidson County: 83,321 cases, up 389; 872 deaths, down 9

Shelby County: 88,804 cases, up 299; 1,529 deaths, up 1

 


March 15, 2021

Fleischmann Says Southern Border Is A "Humanitarian Crisis Of A Tremendous Scale"

U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, the Ranking Member of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on the House Appropriations Committee, issued the following statement after traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border with Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and fellow House Republicans: “Today, I joined Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and some of my Republican colleagues on the southern border. I ... (click for more)

Sewanee Athletic Department Condemns Racial Epithets Hurled By Some Fans Against Opposing Lacrosse Team

The University of the South Department of Athletics has issued a statement condemning "racial epithets" used by some students against some lacrosse players for Emmanuel College on Saturday. The athletics department said it "condemns the behavior of those who attended Saturday's men's lacrosse game against Emmanuel College and hurled racist epithets at opposing players. We have ... (click for more)

TVA, City, County's Proposed Noise Damage To Property Owners - And Response

The proposal of the city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County may potentially steal the enjoyment of trout fishing at Lake Junior during the TWRA annual stocking (trout for breakfast - yummy), and depreciate the homes of hard-working property owners directly adjacent to the property. Is the city and county asleep? - no public hearing to discuss potential noise? Last time ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Will The Trial Be Fair?

In two weeks one of the most explosive trials in all of America’s history will get underway in Minneapolis, Minn. It is pretty obvious that white police officers used uncommon force in arresting a black man who was unarmed, yet who was overtly defiant to the police officers and did not obey their pleas to calm down. While George Floyd was being physically restrained with a long-established ... (click for more)

Vols To Face Oregon State In 1st Round Of NCAA Tournament

The Tennessee basketball program will make a third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, as the Volunteers landed in the Midwest Region as the No. 5 seed. The Vols (18-8) are set to face 12th-seed Oregon State (17-12) in the first round (gameday details are forthcoming). Two days later, the winner of that game will then face the winner of the first-round matchup between ... (click for more)

UTC Women's Soccer Remains Unbeaten In Conference Play

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s soccer team remains unbeaten in Southern Conference action with a 2-1 win over Western Carolina Sunday afternoon at the UTC Sports Complex. The Mocs improve to 3-0-1 overall and 2-0-1 against the league while Western Carolina falls to 1-3 in SoCon play and 2-5 overall. Chattanooga mounted a comeback for the second straight ... (click for more)


