Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 70 New Cases; Tennessee Has 11 More Deaths

Hamilton County has had another COVID death as the toll climbs to 466 on Monday. It is reported that it was a white male, age 81+.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 41,588, an increase of 70.

There are 51 patients hospitalized and 12 in Intensive Care Units. Four others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 27 are county residents.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 40,286, which is 97 percent, and there are 836 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 792,795 on Monday with 3,143 new cases. There have been 11 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,638, state Health Department officials said. This includes the numbers from Saturday and Sunday.



The state currently has 653 people hospitalized from the virus, 29 more than on Friday.



Testing numbers are above 6.997 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 768,631, 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,033 cases, up 7; 10 deaths



Bradley County: 13,433 cases, up 155; 141 deaths, down 1



Grundy County: 1,719 cases, up 6; 30 deaths



Marion County: 3,005 cases, up 14; 45 deaths



Meigs County: 1,282 cases, up 4; 23 deaths



Polk County: 1,829 cases, up 7; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,199 cases, up 9; 73 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,598 cases, up 7; 27 deaths, up 1



Knox County: 47,116 cases, up 176; 596 deaths,, up 2



Davidson County: 83,321 cases, up 389; 872 deaths, down 9



Shelby County: 88,804 cases, up 299; 1,529 deaths, up 1