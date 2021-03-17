Georgia Has 69 More COVID Deaths, 1,127 New Cases; 2 Deaths In Whitfield County
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 69 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,997.
There were 1,127 new cases, as that total reached 838,570 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 57,535, which is 122 more than Tuesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,252 cases, up 10; 61 deaths; 234 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,134 cases, up 4; 61 deaths; 161 hospitalizations, up 1
Dade County: 1,149 cases; 10 deaths; 56 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,061 cases, up 11; 73 deaths; 259 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,355 cases, up 9; 218 deaths, up 2; 708 hospitalizations, up 2