South Chickamauga Creek Rises To More Than 2 Feet Above Flood Stage; Lookout Creek Is Almost 4 Feet Above Flood Stage

Thursday, March 18, 2021
Flooding at business on Ooltewah-Ringgold Road
- photo by John Shackleford

Continued downpours brought some flooding in the Chattanooga area and closed a number of roads on Wednesday night.

A Flood Warning continues for South Chickamauga Creek until Friday afternoon. At 9:15 a.m. on  Thursday the stage was 20.1 feet and rising. Flood stage is 18 feet. The creek is expected to rise to a crest of 21.5 feet just after midnight on Thursday night. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning.

At 21 feet, Mack Smith Road and Lovell Field Loop become impassable. Water begins to come onto Airport Road, just north of the terminal complex. West Chickamauga Creek increases to near a half mile wide in places, becoming hazardous to adjacent travel in East Ridge. At 22 feet, Airport Road is closed to traffic. At that level, a couple of homes are slightly flooded near the intersection of Mack Smith Road and May Street. Flooding becomes extensive around the north end of the airport.

This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.8 feet on Feb. 25, 2016.

As of Thursday morning, there was no water across Airport Road. A large tree fell across the road, but city public works crews quickly removed it.

A Flood Warning continues for the West Chickamauga Creek near Fort Oglethorpe from Thursday morning to late Friday night. At 9 a.m. on Thursday the stage was 11 feet and rising. The creek is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday afternoon to a crest of 12 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday. At 11 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding begins of woodlands and fields near the creek upstream and downstream from the gauge on the Georgia Highway 146 or Cloud Springs Road bridge. Minor flooding of the creek can also be expected further downstream as it crosses the Tennessee border into the south East Ridge area.

A Flood Warning continues for Lookout Creek near New England until Friday evening. At 9 a.m. on Thursday the stage was 15.8 feet and steady. Flood stage is 12 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast. At 15 feet, minor flooding continues to expand along Sells Lane in Trenton, Mason Road near Rising Fawn and Creek Road near New England. These roads and other roads with creeks flowing into Lookout Creek will flood causing the roads to be closed. The water will be a few feet deep on portions of these roads. Also minor flooding will continue to expand downstream as the creek crosses the Tennessee border into the Tiftonia area.


Police Blotter: Ruckus Between 2 Women Continues At Villages At Alton Park; Woman Realizes $2.5 Million Prize From Publishers Clearing House Too Good To Be True

PHOTOS: Flooding In Chattanooga

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Police were called to a residence at The Villages at Alton Park on W. 38th Street. A woman said she was on the phone with her sister upstairs when she heard a disturbance on the front of the

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN, KEITH LEE 1747 WHITE OAK ROAD APT B RED BANK, 37415 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING



Police were called to a residence at The Villages at Alton Park on W. 38th Street. A woman said she was on the phone with her sister upstairs when she heard a disturbance on the front of the residence. A short time later she said she heard a disturbance in the back and identified an acquaintance at the back of her residence. According to the woman, the two women have a long, tumultuous

Indoor Firing Range Is OK - And Response

Thank you, Police Chief David Roddy, for communicating the plans for the new "indoor" shooting range and training facility off of Amnicola. Had these specific details you have provided been presented from our current administration, the public would have most likely never been so concerned if it is to be executed as you have described. Communication to the public and communities

Roy Exum: He Earned ‘The Medal’

The story is told in a tattered dusty paperback, circa. 1998, about the "Phantom Warriors" who were American's superstars in a war our politicians would not allow us to win. Further, the book is difficult to read, its bland military-style wording so devoid of any saccharine that sleep is all but guaranteed. But if a wonderful and determined "band of brothers" can pull the imminent

Lookouts Single Game Tickets Go On Sale March 29th

he Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that single game tickets for the 2021 season go on sale Monday, March 29 at 9:00 a.m. Tickets for the first eighteen games of the 2021 season, including Opening Day, Tuesday, May 4, will be available online at LookoutsTickets.com. This year, the Lookouts are selling their 2021 tickets in phases. The first phase covers the first three homestands,

Lady Vols Take On MTSU In NCAA Tournament Opener On Sunday

The only program to appear in every NCAA Tournament, the University of Tennessee women's basketball team received confirmation that it had earned its 39th consecutive postseason bid Monday when the bracket was revealed on ESPN. The Lady Vols (16-7) are seeded No. 3 in the River Walk Region. UT will face No. 14 seed Middle Tennessee (17-7) in the first round on Sunday in Austin,


