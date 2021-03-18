East Ridge Tunnels Remain Closed After Mudslide

The East Ridge tunnels on U.S. 41/Ringgold Road will remain closed to traffic until further notice, after a mudslide on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, TDOT geotechnical engineers assessed the slope adjacent to the tunnel at the site of mudslide. The slope is still showing signs of instability.

TDOT crews worked on Thursday clearing debris from the roadway and trimming trees from the slope. There is still a good amount of water runoff from the slope and there is still a possibility of rain.

TDOT survey crews will be at the site of the mudslide on Friday to survey the area with a drone. Geotechnical engineers will use the information gathered by the survey crews to develop a plan for repairing/stabilizing the slope.

Officials said, "We will open the tunnels as soon as we safely can."