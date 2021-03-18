County School Board Votes 5-4 To Replace Longtime Custodial Firm

The County School Board on Thursday voted 5-4 to part ways with its longtime custodial provider.

The board voted for a new contract with Knoxville-based SSC Services for Education at $680,000 higher than the $12.2 million bid from ABM Industries.

In favor were Tucker McClendon, Tiffanie Robinson, Marco Perez, Jenny Hill and Karitsa Mosley Jones.

Opposed were Joe Smith, Rhonda Thurman, Steve Highlander and Chairman Joe Wingate.

SSC was awarded a four-year contract with three one-year options to renew.

Smith said service from ABM had gotten better since there were widespread complaints last September. The company at the time apologized and raised hourly wages to $13. He acknowledged that their workers had problems with broken-down equipment and a lack of supplies.

Ms. Thurman cited problems with the extra $680,000 and said it is up to school officials to insist that the vendor keeps the schools clean.

Mr. McClendon said he checked numerous references across the country on SSC "and I was blown away how 'they helped here' and 'they helped there.' " He said the "mediocre service" from ABM had been a continuing problem. He said the firm raised wages only under duress.

Ms. Jones said the firm had long paid its workers "chump change." She said a company was needed "that is pro-active and not re-active." She said, "It's time for a change."

There were six proposals, then that list was narrowed to three.



Officials said the firm plans to have some 10 percent more employees than are currently assigned to the work.

The starting wage under the contract will be $13 per hour and the average $13.25 per hour.

Jobs will be offered to employees of the current contractor, it was stated.

Justin Robertson, COO, said SSC was not the low bid on cost, but was best overall, including staffing.

The firm will partner with local companies Mean Green and CityGreen Services. Part-time benefits and a health program will be offered.

View the contract here.

The board also approved a new contract for independent school bus drivers.

