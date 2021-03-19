 Friday, March 19, 2021 53.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 126 New Cases; Tennessee Has 28 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 126 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 41,878. There is one new death from the virus as the total climbs to 469. It was reported that the death is was a white male, aged 71-80.

There are 48 patients hospitalized and 13 in Intensive Care Units. Nine others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 16 are county residents.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 40,562, which is 97 percent, and there are 847 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 798,621 on Friday with 1,997 new cases. There have been 28 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,709, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 708 people hospitalized from the virus, 49 more than on Thursday.

Testing numbers are above 7.061 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 773,817, 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  2,047 cases, up 5; 10 deaths

Bradley County:  13,655 cases, up 80; 142 deaths

Grundy County: 1,725 cases, up 3; 30 deaths

Marion County: 3,020 cases, up 8; 45 deaths

Meigs County: 1,287 cases; 23 deaths

Polk County: 1,868 cases, up 24; 24 deaths

Rhea County: 4,213 cases, up 4; 75 deaths, up 1

Sequatchie County: 1,606 cases, up 1; 26 deaths, down 1

Knox County: 47,431 cases, up 107; 602 deaths, up 3

Davidson County: 83,993 cases, up 246; 881 deaths, up 4

Shelby County: 89,228 cases, up 142; 1,536 deaths, up 2


A woman on Hickory Lane told police she put two checks in her mailbox to be picked up by the postal carrier. She said a week later, two copied checks were cashed at TVFCU, where she banks. One ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 42 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,095. There were 1,304 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)



A woman on Hickory Lane told police she put two checks in her mailbox to be picked up by the postal carrier. She said a week later, two copied checks were cashed at TVFCU, where she banks. One was for $985 and one was for $975. She said that the credit union told her that it is her signature on both checks. She said they have not returned the funds to her account, pending an investigation. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 42 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,095. There were 1,304 new cases, as that total reached 841,084 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 57,822, which is 101 more than Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,273 cases, up 13; ... (click for more)

Over the past months, we have discussed the federal judiciary’s fundamental functions in our American democracy. One of those functions is to articulate and interpret the law. As stated by Chief Justice John Marshall in the famous Marbury v. Madison decision, “It is emphatically the duty of the Judicial Department to say what the law is. Those who apply the rule to particular cases ... (click for more)

Up until last Saturday, the race between mayoral candidates Tim Kelly and Kim White had been a joy for the citizens of Chattanooga. Tim held a scant 270-vote lead over Kim in the municipal election and regardless of who wins in the runoff, I am guaranteed that a friend of mine will become our next mayor on Wednesday, April 13 th . But then came “Beat-Down Saturday,” as we will call ... (click for more)

What was supposed to have been a deep run into the NCAA championships turned in to a fast one and done for Tennessee Friday afternoon in Indianapolis, as the #5 seed Volunteers fell to #12 seed Oregon State, 70-56. Tennessee’s offense apparently never got off the bus and left the Vols scrambling to play catch up in the final minutes of the game. A scramble that fell short, obviously ... (click for more)

he University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team will have a capacity limit of 5,000 fans at Finley Stadium for its last two home games of the 2021 spring season. Tickets are on sale now at GoMocs.com and start as low as $5 for youth. All tickets are general admission and are $10 for ages 13 and up. To encourage social distancing, both sides of the field are open seating. ... (click for more)


