Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 126 New Cases; Tennessee Has 28 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 126 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 41,878. There is one new death from the virus as the total climbs to 469. It was reported that the death is was a white male, aged 71-80.

There are 48 patients hospitalized and 13 in Intensive Care Units. Nine others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 16 are county residents.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 40,562, which is 97 percent, and there are 847 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 798,621 on Friday with 1,997 new cases. There have been 28 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,709, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 708 people hospitalized from the virus, 49 more than on Thursday.



Testing numbers are above 7.061 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 773,817, 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,047 cases, up 5; 10 deaths



Bradley County: 13,655 cases, up 80; 142 deaths



Grundy County: 1,725 cases, up 3; 30 deaths



Marion County: 3,020 cases, up 8; 45 deaths



Meigs County: 1,287 cases; 23 deaths



Polk County: 1,868 cases, up 24; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,213 cases, up 4; 75 deaths, up 1



Sequatchie County: 1,606 cases, up 1; 26 deaths, down 1



Knox County: 47,431 cases, up 107; 602 deaths, up 3



Davidson County: 83,993 cases, up 246; 881 deaths, up 4



Shelby County: 89,228 cases, up 142; 1,536 deaths, up 2