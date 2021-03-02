 Tuesday, March 2, 2021 44.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Police Blotter: Thief Gets Rock City Birdhouse; Woman Will Say "He Has A Gun" Next Time

Tuesday, March 2, 2021


A man on Browns Ferry Road told police that someone busted a window of his vehicle and stole items from it. The items that were taken were an Ulta Make-up set and some Rock City souvenirs, which included a metal birdhouse and coffee mug. There was no suspect information.

* * *

A woman on Hollyberry Lane called police because a man she knew was banging on her windows and door. The man left before police arrived.

* * *

Police responded to an apartment on Lindsay Street where a woman said someone had ransacked her vehicle while it was parked there.

There was no suspect information.

* * *

A woman on Sunalay Lane called police and said she noticed her W2 open when she got her mail. The woman said she does not have any suspect information. She just wants it documented in case someone stole her personal information. 

* * *

Police responded to a crash at 2805 12th Ave. The wrecked vehicle was a Honda driven by a driver who fled the scene prior to police arrival. The Honda was traveling north when it came to the 2800 block of 12th Ave. The vehicle went off the road to the left shoulder and impacted the fence at 2805 12th Ave., destroying the fence. The driver of the Honda then fled the scene. The Honda suffered front end disabling damage. It was towed by Yates Towing from the scene. A witness told police he was in his home when he heard a car slam on its brakes. He said he came outside and observed the vehicle had crashed. He said he saw a 6'-tall white male with unidentified clothing flee the scene in an unknown direction. The vehicle was found to be stolen and was removed from NCIC.

* * *

A woman on Norcross Road told police she received a FedEx package with a return address from California. She said the package contained a check for $2,650 and a list of instructions. The instructions told her to contact Larry Wiberg once the check had been cashed. The check was from Paces Ferry Builders and written out to the woman. The woman said she took the check to a Region's Bank, at which point the check was declined and she was informed the check was fraudulent. She then attempted to contact Larry Wiberg, but was unable to make contact. The woman said she believes the person who sent her the check is from a Facebook group, but does not know anyone named Larry Wiberg.

* * *

At approximately the 300 block of N. Market Street police observed a blue Subaru with no lights on. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle at approximately the 600 block of N. Market Street, however the driver continued to Chambliss Avenue and turned left, where she stopped. The driver identified herself and presented a valid driver's license, insurance and registration. She said she had just gotten off work at Hooter's and now she was just driving around. The vehicle emanated a strong smell of marijuana, so the officer had her and another person in the front seat step out as he searched the vehicle. Before searching, the driver admitted to just buying the marijuana. Police found approximately 10 grams of marijuana and a box containing the marijuana. Both were turned into the CPD property division and the driver was given a verbal warning. 

* * *

Police observed a red Nissan Versa and a Blue Ford Edge in the alleyway at 2300 Wilson St. Both vehicles were found to be stolen. The owner responded to the scene to recover the Nissan and the Nissan has been removed from NCIC as stolen.

* * *


Police were called by a resident on Oxford Road regarding a glass break alarm. Police cleared the exterior of the house and made the exterior of the home secure. Officers noticed on the back side of the house on the right door the entire glass panel was shattered. The indention point was very small and did not appear to have passed through the glass.

* * *

A woman called police from her residence on E. 48th Street in Emma Wheeler Homes. She told police her brother arrived at the residence in a state of intoxication and knocked on her door repeatedly. Her brother was not on scene when police arrived. The woman told police, "Next time I'll tell them he has a gun, so ya'll will show up faster."


