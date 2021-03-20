 Sunday, March 21, 2021 Weather

Hamilton County Republican Party Selects Arch Trimble IV As Chairman; Emily Goldberg As Vice Chairman

Saturday, March 20, 2021
From left to right are Chris Braly, Erin Cooke, Arch Trimble IV, Emily Goldbery and Lee Helton
The Hamilton County Republican Party on Saturday selected Chattanooga businessman Arch Trimble IV as the party's next chairman.

Emily Goldberg was chosen as vice chairman at the meeting at the Westin.

Erin Cooke will be secretary, Lee Helton is treasurer, and Chris Braly will be vice treasurer.

Mr. Trimble said, “There are no words to express how thankful I am for the overwhelming amount of support received.

The results of our party’s contest have shown we believe in bringing youth into our party. It is vital for us to plan for the success of the next generation and conservative principles in Hamilton County. A great board has been selected by the participating delegation, and together we will hit the ground running.”


